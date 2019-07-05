Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 05 Jul 2019 Delhi: School princi ...
Nation, Crime

Delhi: School principal held for raping, threatening teacher

ANI
Published Jul 5, 2019, 9:00 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2019, 9:00 am IST
Soon after the teacher lodged a case in Sarita Vihar Police Station, police rushed to arrest the accused identified as Rakesh Singh.
The accused has been arrested. (Representational Image)
 The accused has been arrested. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The principal of south Delhi's Jasola School was held on Thursday for allegedly raping and threatening a lady teacher, police said.

Soon after the teacher lodged a case in Sarita Vihar Police Station, police rushed to arrest the accused identified as Rakesh Singh.

 

"A complaint was registered with us by the victim in which she alleged that she was being raped and threatened by her school principal for the last few years in the school premises," police said.

"The victim told us that she was first assaulted in June 2017 when Singh called her to take extra classes after school hours. The principal took her to his office room and offered her soft drink laced with sedatives. After she lost her consciousness, Singh raped her and made a video of the incident," said the police.

Since then Singh has been threatening the 27-year-old victim and said he would make the video viral if she did not comply with his demands.

The accused has been arrested.

Further investigation is underway.

...
Tags: delhi police, delhi crime, rape, video, crime, crime against women
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The incident happened on Tuesday night and Salman is on the run since then, the police said. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: Delhi man with sword vandalises eateries, threatens shop owners

A 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar, police said. (Representational Image)

17-yr-old Delhi boy hangs himself; writes a note, ‘Mummy, Papa. Sorry’

Haryana School Education Board on Thursday made sit-ups compulsory during the morning assembly, contending that it will be a 'super yoga for the brain'. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Haryana govt makes sit-ups in schools compulsory, calls it ‘super brain yoga’

The Budget to be presented on Friday is expected to boost spending at the cost of short-term slippage in fiscal deficit targets as she lays down the Modi 2.0 government’s road map for the economy and the nation in the next five years. (Photo: File)

Union Budget 2019: What to expect from Sitharaman's first Budget



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lovebirds Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor meet Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in NYC

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor spend time with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in NYC. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Ayushmann's Article 15 with popcorn in theatre, video goes viral

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Article 15. (Video: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

Sisterhood gets new definition: Seven girlfriends buy mansion to grow old together

The friends purchased a dilapidated red-brick house and completely remodelled it to a light-filled and glass-coated beauty. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cousin sisters marry each other against family wishes at Varanasi temple

This is probably the first same sex marriage in Varanasi. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

State-run school in K’taka grows, sells jasmine to pay for 2 guest teachers

‘As we are unable to pay a sufficient amount to our guest teachers due to lack of funds, we started planting jasmine in 2013,’ the headmistress said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Economic Survey 2018-19 highlights

General government fiscal deficit seen at 5.8 pc in 2018-19, against 6.4 per cent last fiscal.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Anantapur: Drunk man rapes 5-year-old, arrested

Kiran who lived in the same colony, entered the house in a drunken state. The grandmother thought he had come to the house to speak to the children. He gave Rs 10 to the five-year-old girl to buy chocolates, but then raped her inside the washroom of the house. (Representational Image)

Korea EXIM bank snaps ties with Vizag Metro rail

Highly placed sources in the government said that Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation has now decided to approach other global financial institutions like Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and New Development Bank, formerly BRICS bank, seeking funds for the project.

Telangana MPs raise steel plant issue in Lok Sabha

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Nizamabad braces for local polls

Three new municipalities — Banswada, Yellareddy and Bheemgal — were set up in the composite district. In addition, the number of municipal divisions and wards will be increased in the Nizamabad municipal corporation, Bodhan, Armoor and Kamareddy municipalities.

Hyderabad: Cutting holidays may help Supreme Court, High Courts, not lower courts

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham