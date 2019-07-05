Delhi: School principal held for raping, threatening teacher

New Delhi: The principal of south Delhi's Jasola School was held on Thursday for allegedly raping and threatening a lady teacher, police said.

Soon after the teacher lodged a case in Sarita Vihar Police Station, police rushed to arrest the accused identified as Rakesh Singh.

"A complaint was registered with us by the victim in which she alleged that she was being raped and threatened by her school principal for the last few years in the school premises," police said.

"The victim told us that she was first assaulted in June 2017 when Singh called her to take extra classes after school hours. The principal took her to his office room and offered her soft drink laced with sedatives. After she lost her consciousness, Singh raped her and made a video of the incident," said the police.

Since then Singh has been threatening the 27-year-old victim and said he would make the video viral if she did not comply with his demands.

The accused has been arrested.

Further investigation is underway.