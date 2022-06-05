Nation Crime 05 Jun 2022 School staffer helpe ...
Nation, Crime

School staffer helped arrange pub party

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Jun 5, 2022, 11:12 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2022, 11:12 am IST
Officials, pub staff deny minors were served alcohol; claim liquor was 'hidden'
CPM members protest at the RTC Crossroads on Saturday, seeking action against the accused in the gangrape of a minr girl. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)
 CPM members protest at the RTC Crossroads on Saturday, seeking action against the accused in the gangrape of a minr girl. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

HYDERABAD: Officials from the excise department revealed that a staff member from a school in the city had sought permission from the management of Amnesia pub to host a party, asking them to allot the fourth floor of the establishment and provide the students with food and mocktails.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, K. Karuna, excise inspector of the district task force (DTF), said the Amnesia pub management had told the excise officials during an inquiry that the school staffer, along with the host, Osman Ali Khan, had approached them for permission. “Permission was granted for the students on the fourth floor and it was requested that only food and mocktails were served to them,” said the official.

 

The pub management said they had the liquor ‘locked and covered’, away from the students.

“We received information about the party from Osman Ali Khan, who hosted it. After knowing that the crowd included a lot of minors, we had the liquor locked up and covered. We had several requests to sell them booze but we refused them,” said a member of the management.

Upon being asked about the allegation that some of the students were found drunk, they said liquor was properly locked and the CCTV footage could verify the same. “The footage of the crowd leaving at 5 pm shows that nobody was drunk and they all looked stable,” he said.

 

“My son said the place was a ‘non alcoholic pub’ while asking for permission to join the party,” said the father of one of the accused.

Excise officials said there was nothing called a ‘non-alcoholic pub’ and that an investigation had clarified that no violation was reported during the party.

Responding to claims of sources that a few teenagers who attended the party were ‘heavily drunk’, excise officials said an investigation had revealed that no alcohol was served. “If the teenagers were drunk, they might have purchased it from elsewhere. It was ensured that it was a non-alcoholic party which took place on the fourth floor of the building,” the official said.

 

...
Tags: hyderabad gang rape, banjara hills gangrape
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

India's forest cover grown by over 20,000 sq km in last eight years: PM Modi

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

Jubilee Hills gangrape: Will not rest till justice is done, says Bandi Sanjay

Legal experts questioned the way the identity of juvenile ‘accused’ in criminal cases was being flashed across some sections of the media and on social media. (Representational image)

Identity of juvenile offenders should be protected: Legal experts

Telangana High Court (DC)

Telangana HC cancels 1965 auction, gives land to owners



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Two more juveniles arrested for Jubilee Hills gangrape

Congress activists raise slogans outside the DGP office seeking justice for minor rape victim on Saturday in Hyderabd. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Clashes mar Hanuman Jayanti fete

Police deployed to control the situation after violent clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Mob goes on rampage in Karnataka's Hubballi over social media post

A security personnel stands next to a damaged vehicle after incidents of stone throwing in some areas of Old Hubballi late on Saturday evening, in Hubballi district, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (PTI)

Mundka fire: Absconding building owner arrested

Journalists, security personnel and civil defence officials at the site, as NDRF personnel carry out rescue and relief work after a massive fire at an office building near the Mundka Metro Station, in West Delhi. (PTI/Atul Yadav)

Curfew remains in force in Jodhpur, 97 arrested after communal clashes

Police baton charge protesters after clashes broke out in Jalori Gate area, in Jodhpur, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->