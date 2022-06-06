Nation Crime 05 Jun 2022 CBI probe must if CM ...
CBI probe must if CM serious about punishing accused: BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jun 6, 2022, 12:42 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2022, 7:18 am IST
The BJP legislator alleged that home minister Md. Mahmood Ali’s grandson had hosted the party at the pub
  Telangana BJP MLA T. Raja Singh (DC)

Hyderabad: The BJP on Sunday continued to step up pressure on the state government in the Jubilee Hills gang-rape case in which there is an alleged involvement of children of politicians.

The party’s Goshamahal legislator T. Raja Singh reiterated his party’s demand for a CBI probe into the incident and said that the crime occurring in a government vehicle ‘is alarming’.

 

In a statement, Raja Singh said that such “brazen crimes being committed in a government vehicle display the utter disregard for law on the part of leaders from TRS and its ally, the AIMIM.”

Singh said that despite video evidence of the involvement of children of TRS and AIMIM leaders in the incident, no action has been taken against the suspects.

This exposes the lack of the state government’s sincerity in ordering an impartial investigation into the case. He said that after the incident, an MIM legislator’s son has been sent abroad. The government allowing him to travel in the given circumstances is ‘shocking’, he said.

 

The BJP legislator alleged that home minister Md. Mahmood Ali’s grandson had hosted the party at the pub.

“If the Chief Minister is sincere about punishing the culprits, then he must order a CBI probe into the incident,” Singh said.

