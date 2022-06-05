Nation Crime 05 Jun 2022 BJP MLA releases � ...
Nation, Crime

BJP MLA releases 'proof' of MIM MLA's son being involved in gangrape

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jun 5, 2022, 12:13 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2022, 7:28 am IST
BJP on Saturday released what it said was irrefutable evidence of the involvement of the son of an MIM MLA
Dubbak BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao. (Twitter)
 Dubbak BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released what it said was irrefutable evidence of the involvement of the son of an MIM MLA in the Jubilee Hills gang rape case of a minor girl. Dubbak BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao told reporters that after his revelation on Friday that the children of AIMIM leaders were among the culprits, he was asked by some police officials to provide evidence.

“As an MLA, it is not my job to investigate a crime. But, since I was challenged to provide evidence, here it is,” he said displaying a short video clip purportedly shot in a vehicle which showed four youth and a girl.

 

 “As a lawyer, I am aware that there are restrictions when minors are involved in such a case. The identity of the minor girl cannot be made out from the clip but you can clearly see the son of the MLA. If this evidence is not enough, then I can provide to the DGP the full video, along with some photographs of all those accused in the car,” Raghunandan Rao said.

“My appeal to the police,” he said, is to conduct an impartial inquiry, investigate properly, without prejudice. Do not attempt to save those related to AIMIM leaders.”

 

Raghunandan Rao said a CBI probe must be ordered by the state government into the incident, but if the state government had any reservations as the CBI was a central organisation, and the BJP was at power at the Centre, then the Chief Justice of India, an illustrious son of the Telugus, should order a probe by a sitting judge of the Telangana High Court into the incident.

He said, “For those who might claim that the evidence I have presented today is not enough, and that the minor girl is not seen as resisting, my question is how can a girl resist when surrounded by four men. Even if they claim it was consensual, then the IPS officers who gave clean chits to those who were in the red Mercedes Benz with the girl must know that consent given by a minor is not valid under the law. Such pleas and excuses are illegal.”

 

“We have the full video, we will place all this before the court, I will fight till justice for the girl,” Raghunandan Rao said. The TRS government, he said, was protecting the accused. “I am asking K.T. Rama Rao who tweeted that anyone found guilty in the case must be punished. Whether they are from the TRS, or the MIM, they must be punished. But the descendants of Razakars are being given clean chits by the police,” he said.

“When we ask the police, they say they do not have all the CCTV footage because of power cuts, or some other lame excuse, then edit the videos to suit their narrative,” he said. “The police of Hyderabad are working under the influence of MIM leaders. If the Chief Minister believes what K.T. Rama Rao has tweeted, then he must order a CBI probe,” he said.

 

He said the DCP of West Zone heading the probe was aware which MLA’s son was involved in the case. Some of the children of these influential leaders were being sent away to Dubai to get them out of the public eye. The police were trying to show that those in the car that followed the red Mercedes Benz were the guilty ones. The MLA’s sister owned the car, he said.

“Who gave the money for hosting the party, who booked the pub as the venue, what happened to the booking register at the pub? How were minors allowed into the pub in the first place,” Raghunandan Rao asked.

 

...
Tags: jubilee hills gang rape case
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

India's forest cover grown by over 20,000 sq km in last eight years: PM Modi

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

Jubilee Hills gangrape: Will not rest till justice is done, says Bandi Sanjay

CPM members protest at the RTC Crossroads on Saturday, seeking action against the accused in the gangrape of a minr girl. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

School staffer helped arrange pub party

Legal experts questioned the way the identity of juvenile ‘accused’ in criminal cases was being flashed across some sections of the media and on social media. (Representational image)

Identity of juvenile offenders should be protected: Legal experts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Two more juveniles arrested for Jubilee Hills gangrape

Congress activists raise slogans outside the DGP office seeking justice for minor rape victim on Saturday in Hyderabd. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Kashmir target killings: Bank manager from Rajasthan shot dead in Kulgam

People from the Kashmiri Pandit community block Srinagar-Budgam road to protest against the killing of the school teacher Rajni Bala, near Srinagar Airport, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI)

Jahangirpuri riots main conspirators held: Cops

Security personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Road projects pose threat to environment

Sources say value of the spoil being unearthed illegally in the two districts is more than Rs.200 crore per year. (Representational image)

Vizag cops to keep tabs on toy guns

These criminals mostly use these guns during the dark hours to convince the victims that they were real guns. (Representational image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->