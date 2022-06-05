BJP MLA releases 'proof' of MIM MLA's son being involved in gangrape

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released what it said was irrefutable evidence of the involvement of the son of an MIM MLA in the Jubilee Hills gang rape case of a minor girl. Dubbak BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao told reporters that after his revelation on Friday that the children of AIMIM leaders were among the culprits, he was asked by some police officials to provide evidence.

“As an MLA, it is not my job to investigate a crime. But, since I was challenged to provide evidence, here it is,” he said displaying a short video clip purportedly shot in a vehicle which showed four youth and a girl.

“As a lawyer, I am aware that there are restrictions when minors are involved in such a case. The identity of the minor girl cannot be made out from the clip but you can clearly see the son of the MLA. If this evidence is not enough, then I can provide to the DGP the full video, along with some photographs of all those accused in the car,” Raghunandan Rao said.

“My appeal to the police,” he said, is to conduct an impartial inquiry, investigate properly, without prejudice. Do not attempt to save those related to AIMIM leaders.”

Raghunandan Rao said a CBI probe must be ordered by the state government into the incident, but if the state government had any reservations as the CBI was a central organisation, and the BJP was at power at the Centre, then the Chief Justice of India, an illustrious son of the Telugus, should order a probe by a sitting judge of the Telangana High Court into the incident.

He said, “For those who might claim that the evidence I have presented today is not enough, and that the minor girl is not seen as resisting, my question is how can a girl resist when surrounded by four men. Even if they claim it was consensual, then the IPS officers who gave clean chits to those who were in the red Mercedes Benz with the girl must know that consent given by a minor is not valid under the law. Such pleas and excuses are illegal.”

“We have the full video, we will place all this before the court, I will fight till justice for the girl,” Raghunandan Rao said. The TRS government, he said, was protecting the accused. “I am asking K.T. Rama Rao who tweeted that anyone found guilty in the case must be punished. Whether they are from the TRS, or the MIM, they must be punished. But the descendants of Razakars are being given clean chits by the police,” he said.

“When we ask the police, they say they do not have all the CCTV footage because of power cuts, or some other lame excuse, then edit the videos to suit their narrative,” he said. “The police of Hyderabad are working under the influence of MIM leaders. If the Chief Minister believes what K.T. Rama Rao has tweeted, then he must order a CBI probe,” he said.

He said the DCP of West Zone heading the probe was aware which MLA’s son was involved in the case. Some of the children of these influential leaders were being sent away to Dubai to get them out of the public eye. The police were trying to show that those in the car that followed the red Mercedes Benz were the guilty ones. The MLA’s sister owned the car, he said.

“Who gave the money for hosting the party, who booked the pub as the venue, what happened to the booking register at the pub? How were minors allowed into the pub in the first place,” Raghunandan Rao asked.