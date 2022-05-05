Nation Crime 05 May 2022 Rules go for a toss ...
Nation, Crime

Rules go for a toss as more and more minors take to hookah in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published May 5, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Updated May 6, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Material available openly in every locality
It is common knowledge that the illegal parlors in the city hire service providers who are in the 18-21 years age-group. Moreover, to cash in on the craze, the parlours charge three times more than it used to be earlier. — Representational Image/DC
 It is common knowledge that the illegal parlors in the city hire service providers who are in the 18-21 years age-group. Moreover, to cash in on the craze, the parlours charge three times more than it used to be earlier. — Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad: Many under-21 youngsters are getting addicted to smoking hookah, cigarettes and drinking, which are resulting in them being involved in major accidents. They throng clandestine hookah parlours at Sindhi Colony, Gachibowli, Tolichowki, Maredpally and other areas in the city.

Hookah was banned in 2017 in Hyderabad after parlours that were allowed to function legally were found violating rules. They not only allowed minors but also served them alcohol.

 

Hookah pots, flavours, coal and all products required to smoke hookah are available openly. No seller checks the Id-cards of the buyer, irrespective of the individual’s age.

The question that authorities need to answer is in the purpose that is being served by banning hookah when it is easily available for even underage children, who have their own safe zones to chill out.

Replying to a question, a high-level official said that the identity (ID) card rule is hardly being followed.

“Not only are underage children spotted in hookah outlets but also around pan shops, which sell hookah pots, flavours, and coal. Such complaints are registered on a daily basis. It is a herculean task to conduct checks everywhere and every day? We catch hold of the sellers and consumers when a complaint is registered or when a raid is conducted and they are caught red-handed,” he said.

 

It is common knowledge that the illegal parlors in the city hire service providers who are in the 18-21 years age-group. Moreover, to cash in on the craze, the parlours charge three times more than it used to be earlier.

Currently, the cost of a hookah pot is Rs 350-500, flavour comes for Rs 100, and the coal used for hookah is `two per coal. The cost of smoking hookah for 30 minutes is around Rs 100- 200. However, hookah parlours charge anything from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per pot.

A hookah parlour owner justified the high costs by stating “We have to pay mamool to police officers to run the risky business. In order to make a living and pay our staff our charges are on the higher side. Introducing rules and regulations overnight will affect our revenues.”

 

The law says: The order was earlier issued by the ministry of health and family welfare by amending the Prohibition of Smoking in Public Places Act, 2008. ‘Public Place’ is defined as any place to which the public has access whether as of right or not and includes all places visited by general public namely auditorium, hospital building, railway waiting room, amusement centres, public offices, court buildings, educational institutions, libraries, coffee houses, canteens, banks, clubs and also open spaces surrounding hotels and restaurants.

 

...
Tags: under-21 addicted to hookah cigarettes drinking, hookah centres, sindhi colony, gachibowli, tolichowki, maredpally, hookah banned in hyderabad 2017, prohibition of smoking in public places act 2008
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

When the cops visited the house, Sampath was away. After collecting the details from his parents, they left the place but asked the family to hand over Sampath to the police station for a detailed inquiry. — DC Image

Fearing police arrest, Manthani youth ends life

Producer Ram Gopal Varma. (DC)

City Civil Court at Hyderabad stops release of 'Khatra'

News

PEOPLE’S RESPONSE: Welfare schemes are fine, not taxes

Jammu & Kashmir Delimitation Commission signs the final order for Delimitation of the Union Territory. (Photo: ANI)

Jammu gets 43 seats, Kashmir 47



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Inter-faith marriage: Man killed by wife's family in Hyderabad

Relatives of the deceased. (Image via ANI)

Ashish Mishra surrenders in Lakhimpur court

Ashish Mishra. (PTI)

Heavy police deployment to continue in Delhi's Jahangirpuri: Officials

Security personnel patrol in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Clashes hours before Eid in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; CM calls for peace

Ruckus in Jodhpur's Jalori Gate area (ANI)

Curfew remains in force in Jodhpur, 97 arrested after communal clashes

Police baton charge protesters after clashes broke out in Jalori Gate area, in Jodhpur, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->