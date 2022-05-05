Inter-faith marriage: Man killed by wife's family in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man, identified as Billapram Nagaraju, died on the spot after he was attacked by assailants at Saroornagar on Wednesday evening.

According to the Saroornagar police, the victim was going with his

wife Syed Ashrin Begum (23) on his bike when the assailants attacked him with a dagger. The accused, the man's brother-in-law and his relative, pushed him to the ground and beat him up indiscriminately with rods and stabbed him with a knife, resulting in his spot death, police said.

Nagaraju suffered severe bleeding injuries and died on the spot. He got

married to Ashrin on January 31 this year in Arya Samaj against

Ashrin’s parents’ will, the police said. He worked as a salesman in a branded showroom, the police added. The police suspect inter-caste marriage to be the motive.

In a suspected case of "honour killing", a man was brutally murdered allegedly by his brother-in-law here as he was "opposed" to his sister's marriage to a person belonging to another religion, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night at Saroornagar, when the man, in his mid-20s, was travelling on a bike with his wife when two persons on a scooter stopped them on the road and attacked him in full public view, they said.

Based on preliminary investigation, a senior police official told PTI that the woman's brother was against her getting married to a person belonging to another religion and decided to "eliminate" the man.

The woman told TV channels that five people attacked her husband on road and that she knew him (her husband) since over 11 years.

The man's father said his daughter-in-law's brother was opposed to their marriage.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (L B Nagar Division) P Sreedhar Reddy said the woman's brother and his relative were taken into custody in connection with the murder and interrogation was on.