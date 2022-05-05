Handlers from Pak trying to dump explosives in Adilabad via Haryana

Hyderabad: Confirming that the four notorious criminals arrested in Haryana- Gurpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Parminder Singh and Bhupinder Singh-transported weapons and other explosives, officials from Central agencies, including the counterintelligence cell (CI Cell), suspect that the explosives were being transported to a receiver at Adilabad. The purpose was to spread panic among people and create law and order problems.

Hours after the Haryana police arrested the four and found huge explosives in their possession, Telangana police alerted their teams. They are likely to seek custody of the four from the Haryana police in order to establish the role of the receiver in Adilabad.

Sources said that central intelligence inputs were that the explosive material was being smuggled into Telangana by utilising transporters having links with Pakistan-based handlers.

"An app that was installed in Gurpreet Singh's mobile phone and the Pakistan-based handler shared a location in Adilabad to deliver the explosive material. Initial inquiry stated that the handler from Pakistan asked the accused to contact him after reaching the location to provide further details of the local receiver. Adilabad was chosen as it is a remote area and there is hardly any vigil against terror activities," sources said.

Gurpreet Singh was earlier arrested for transporting explosive material to Nanded. His movements are being tracked ever since.

The CI cell and central intelligence officials have also obtained details that the four got in touch with a Pakistan handler Harjinder Rinda, who provided financial assistance for transporting the material to Adilabad.

According to sources, the four accused had possessed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) packed in boxes made of iron. Interestingly, the accused were also transporting timers and detonators. The dismantled IEDs were placed inside boxes. It is suspected that the receiver is a highly knowledgeable person who is adept at operating IEDs.