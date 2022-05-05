Nation Crime 05 May 2022 Handlers from Pak tr ...
Nation, Crime

Handlers from Pak trying to dump explosives in Adilabad via Haryana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 5, 2022, 11:42 pm IST
Updated May 5, 2022, 11:42 pm IST
The purpose was to spread panic among people and create law and order problems
Haryana Police, in a joint operation with Punjab Police & Central Security Agencies has arrested 4 terrorists from Karnal distrcit. (Photo: Twitter)
 Haryana Police, in a joint operation with Punjab Police & Central Security Agencies has arrested 4 terrorists from Karnal distrcit. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Confirming that the four notorious criminals arrested in Haryana- Gurpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Parminder Singh and Bhupinder Singh-transported weapons and other explosives, officials from Central agencies, including the counterintelligence cell (CI Cell), suspect that the explosives were being transported to a receiver at Adilabad. The purpose was to spread panic among people and create law and order problems.

Hours after the Haryana police arrested the four and found huge explosives in their possession, Telangana police alerted their teams. They are likely to seek custody of the four from the Haryana police in order to establish the role of the receiver in Adilabad.

 

Sources said that central intelligence inputs were that the explosive material was being smuggled into Telangana by utilising transporters having links with Pakistan-based handlers.

"An app that was installed in Gurpreet Singh's mobile phone and the Pakistan-based handler shared a location in Adilabad to deliver the explosive material. Initial inquiry stated that the handler from Pakistan asked the accused to contact him after reaching the location to provide further details of the local receiver. Adilabad was chosen as it is a remote area and there is hardly any vigil against terror activities," sources said.

 

Gurpreet Singh was earlier arrested for transporting explosive material to Nanded. His movements are being tracked ever since.

The CI cell and central intelligence officials have also obtained details that the four got in touch with a Pakistan handler Harjinder Rinda, who provided financial assistance for transporting the material to Adilabad.

According to sources, the four accused had possessed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) packed in boxes made of iron. Interestingly, the accused were also transporting timers and detonators. The dismantled IEDs were placed inside boxes. It is suspected that the receiver is a highly knowledgeable person who is adept at operating IEDs.

 

...
Tags: arms and explosives, haryana police, explosive material, improvised explosive devices, counterintelligence cell
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Latest From Nation

When the cops visited the house, Sampath was away. After collecting the details from his parents, they left the place but asked the family to hand over Sampath to the police station for a detailed inquiry. — DC Image

Fearing police arrest, Manthani youth ends life

Producer Ram Gopal Varma. (DC)

City Civil Court at Hyderabad stops release of 'Khatra'

News

PEOPLE’S RESPONSE: Welfare schemes are fine, not taxes

Jammu & Kashmir Delimitation Commission signs the final order for Delimitation of the Union Territory. (Photo: ANI)

Jammu gets 43 seats, Kashmir 47



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Inter-faith marriage: Man killed by wife's family in Hyderabad

Relatives of the deceased. (Image via ANI)

Ashish Mishra surrenders in Lakhimpur court

Ashish Mishra. (PTI)

Heavy police deployment to continue in Delhi's Jahangirpuri: Officials

Security personnel patrol in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Clashes hours before Eid in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; CM calls for peace

Ruckus in Jodhpur's Jalori Gate area (ANI)

Curfew remains in force in Jodhpur, 97 arrested after communal clashes

Police baton charge protesters after clashes broke out in Jalori Gate area, in Jodhpur, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->