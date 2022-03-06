Six killed, two critical as DCM hits auto in Mulugu

Six people died and two others sustained serious injuries when a speeding mini-lorry hit an autorickshaw on the national highway on the outskirts of Incharla in Mulugu district. (Representational Image: PTI)

MULUGU: Six people died and two others sustained serious injuries when a speeding mini-lorry hit an autorickshaw on the national highway on the outskirts of Incharla of Venkatapuram mandal in Mulugu district here in the early hours on Saturday.

All victims are residents of Komatipalli village of Mangapet mandal. They went to offer prayers at Annaram Sharif Dargah and were returning home when the accident took place.

The accident took place when the mini-lorry which was allegedly transporting cows illegally from Cherla mandal of Khammam district hit the autorickshaw head-on. The front portion of the three-wheeler was damaged.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the area hospital in Mulugu.

The deceased were identified as Ajay (12), Kiran (16), Kousalya (60) and autorickshaw driver Johny (23) died on the spot while the other two, Palleboina Rasool and his wife Padma, died while undergoing treatment in the hospital. Two survivors, Vennela and Vasanth who were seriously injured, were shifted immediately to the area hospital in Mulugu and later to MGM Hospital in Warangal to provide better treatment.

The bodies of the six passengers were sent to MGM Hospital for post mortem. Police officials registered a case and started an investigation.