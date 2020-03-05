Wife files dowry harassment case against tech entrepreneur Sachin Bansal

Bengaluru: A dowry harassment and criminal assault case has been booked against former Flipcart co-founder and young tech industrialist Sachin Bansal by his wife Priya Bansal at the Koramangala police station.

Police registered cases under the Indian Penal Code and Dowry Prohibition Act on February 28. The complainant Priya Bansal also alleged torture by his parents and brother.Priya Bansal alleged that not only had Sachin tortured for dowry before marriage, but also mental and physical torture by him continued from 2008 to the present day. "I have been forced to transfer my property to the name of my husband. When I rejected the idea, Sachin assaulted me. His parents and brother also pressurised me to bring dowry," she stated in the complaint.

Priya Bansal further alleged that Sachin Bansal also sexually harassed her sister when she was in Delhi. Police said that though there is mention of this incident in the FIR, appropriate sections have not been applied yet.

Police have registered case under IPC 498 A (dowry harassment) and under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Priya Bansal explained that she married Sachin Bansal in 2008 as per the wishes of elders in Chandigarh. Sachin's parents have demanded dowry and gifts before marriage. She had also mentioned that her parents had spent Rs 50 lakh on marriage. Sachin had also got Rs 11 lakh for car before the day of wedding, she alleged.

DCP South East Srinath Mahadev Joshi stated that a case has been registered in Koramangala police station and further action would be taken based on the basis of investigation of the case.

Deccan Chronicle has reached out to Sachin Bansal this morning on WhatsApp, mobile phone and SMS for his response, which is awaited. It will posted when received.