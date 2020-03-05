Nation Crime 05 Mar 2020 Wife files dowry har ...
Nation, Crime

Wife files dowry harassment case against tech entrepreneur Sachin Bansal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | M K ASHOKA
Published Mar 5, 2020, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2020, 12:18 pm IST
Police say case registered at Koramangala police station and action would be taken based on investigation
Sachin Bansal.
 Sachin Bansal.

Bengaluru: A dowry harassment and criminal assault case has been booked against former Flipcart co-founder and young tech industrialist Sachin Bansal by his wife Priya Bansal at the Koramangala police station.

Police registered cases under the Indian Penal Code and Dowry Prohibition Act on February 28. The complainant Priya Bansal also alleged torture by his parents and brother.Priya Bansal alleged that not only had Sachin tortured for dowry before marriage, but also mental and physical torture by him continued from 2008 to the present day. "I have been forced to transfer my property to the name of my husband. When I rejected the idea, Sachin assaulted me. His parents and brother also pressurised me to bring dowry," she stated in the complaint.

 

Priya Bansal further alleged that Sachin Bansal also sexually harassed her sister when she was in Delhi. Police said that though there is mention of this incident in the FIR, appropriate sections have not been applied yet. 

Police have registered case under IPC 498 A (dowry harassment) and under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. 

Priya Bansal explained that she married Sachin Bansal in 2008 as per the wishes of elders in Chandigarh. Sachin's parents have demanded dowry and gifts before marriage. She had also mentioned that her parents had spent Rs 50 lakh on marriage. Sachin had also got Rs 11 lakh for car before the day of wedding, she alleged.

DCP South East Srinath Mahadev Joshi stated that a case has been registered in Koramangala police station and further action would be taken based on the basis of investigation of the case.

Deccan Chronicle has reached out to Sachin Bansal this morning on WhatsApp, mobile phone and SMS for his response, which is awaited. It will posted when received. 

...
Tags: sachin bansal, flipkart co-founder, priya bansal, dowry case
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Nirav Modi (PTI file photo)

Nirav Modi’s Mumbai properties attached for tax recovery: BMC

Sonia Gandhi. (File photo)

Uproar in LS over Rajasthan MP's remark on Sonia Gandhi family

Representational image (PTI photo)

EPFO cuts interest rate on deposits to 8.5 pc for 2019-20

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI photo

Indian pilgrims stranded in Coronavirus-hit Iran will be evacuated



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how a virus outbreak is changing habits across the world

A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Japan. AFP Photo
 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Plea in Delhi court to issue death warrant to Nirbhaya convicts

Representational image (ANI photo)

Jagtial man suspected of sharing army secrets with a woman on social media

Representational image (AFP photo)

Hyderabad jewels beautified Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal

Kamareddy: Ex-Naxal fires revolver into air

He advised his children to leave saying Nagalaxmi’s family is close to him. When they did not relent, he pulled out his revolver and fired into the air, charging Srilekha and Teja of bringing disrepute to him in the village. (Photo: Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Man jumps from flyover, dies

According to his father Polagoni Malliagh, his son had taken the extreme step after being frustrated by family problems and financial hardship.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham