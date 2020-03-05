Nation Crime 05 Mar 2020 Nirbhaya convicts wi ...
Nation, Crime

Nirbhaya convicts will be hanged on March 20

PTI
Published Mar 5, 2020, 3:15 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2020, 3:15 pm IST
While dying Nirbhaya asked to ensure they get such punishment that such crime is not repeated ever, said Asha Devi
Nirbhaya's mom Asha Devi (PTI file photo)
 Nirbhaya's mom Asha Devi (PTI file photo)

A Delhi court Thursday issued fresh death warrants for execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case for March 20 at 5.30 am.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana fixed March 20 as the new date of execution after it was told by the Delhi government that the convicts have exhausted all their legal remedies.

 

The lawyer for the four death row convicts also told the court that there was no legal impediment for court in proceeding to fix the date of execution.

“The morning of March 20 will be the morning of our lives,” said Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi after a Delhi court Thursday fixed the new date of execution of the four death row convicts for her daughter's gang rape and murder in December 2012.

Devi said the struggle would continue till the time they are hanged and hoped that March 20 to be the final date of hanging.

She also said that if there is any chance, she would want to see the convicts dying.

“While dying Nirbhaya asked to ensure they get such punishment that such crime is not repeated ever. If there is any chance, I would like to see them die,” said Devi.

A Delhi court Thursday issued fresh death warrants for execution of the four convicts in the case for March 20 at 5.30 am.

Their hanging was deferred thrice earlier as the convicts had not exhausted all legal remedies.

...
Tags: nirbhaya convicts, nirbhaya convicts execution, asha devi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Plea in Delhi court to issue death warrant to Nirbhaya convicts

Latest From Nation

A man wearing a face mask pushes a person on wheelchair along a street in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.AFP photo

Coronavirus effect: Wuhan University students in Kerala begin online classes

Villagers of Jamkhandi taluk in Karnataka contribute labour and funds for their own water project.

DIY dam builders of Jamkhandi now plan a lift irrigation project

Ships arriving at Indian ports are being subjected to WHO approved protocols to check for coronavirus infection.

16k passengers holed up in 452 ships due to coronavirus checks at Indian ports

Telangana Assembly (PTI file photo)

Telangana Assembly to pass anti-CAA resolution in Budget session



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how a virus outbreak is changing habits across the world

A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Japan. AFP Photo
 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Plea in Delhi court to issue death warrant to Nirbhaya convicts

Representational image (ANI photo)

Jagtial man suspected of sharing army secrets with a woman on social media

Representational image (AFP photo)

Hyderabad jewels beautified Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal

Kamareddy: Ex-Naxal fires revolver into air

He advised his children to leave saying Nagalaxmi’s family is close to him. When they did not relent, he pulled out his revolver and fired into the air, charging Srilekha and Teja of bringing disrepute to him in the village. (Photo: Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Man jumps from flyover, dies

According to his father Polagoni Malliagh, his son had taken the extreme step after being frustrated by family problems and financial hardship.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham