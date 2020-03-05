Nirbhaya convicts will be hanged on March 20

A Delhi court Thursday issued fresh death warrants for execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case for March 20 at 5.30 am.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana fixed March 20 as the new date of execution after it was told by the Delhi government that the convicts have exhausted all their legal remedies.

The lawyer for the four death row convicts also told the court that there was no legal impediment for court in proceeding to fix the date of execution.

“The morning of March 20 will be the morning of our lives,” said Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi after a Delhi court Thursday fixed the new date of execution of the four death row convicts for her daughter's gang rape and murder in December 2012.

Devi said the struggle would continue till the time they are hanged and hoped that March 20 to be the final date of hanging.

She also said that if there is any chance, she would want to see the convicts dying.

“While dying Nirbhaya asked to ensure they get such punishment that such crime is not repeated ever. If there is any chance, I would like to see them die,” said Devi.

Their hanging was deferred thrice earlier as the convicts had not exhausted all legal remedies.