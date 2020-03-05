Nation Crime 05 Mar 2020 Nirav Modi’s M ...
Nation, Crime

Nirav Modi’s Mumbai properties attached for tax recovery: BMC

PTI
Published Mar 5, 2020, 3:02 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2020, 3:02 pm IST
A commercial property of Nirav Modi is located at the Peninsula Business Park in Lower Parel area and two commercial ones at Kohinoor City
Nirav Modi (PTI file photo)
 Nirav Modi (PTI file photo)

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal    Corporation has attached three out of four properties here of fugitive diamond businessman Nirav Modi for the recovery of property tax worth Rs 9.5 crore pending against them, a civic official said on Thursday.

Since, the Enforcement Directorate is in the process of auctioning four properties of the businessman, including three commercial and a residential one, the civic body has also written a letter to the agency asking to pay property tax dues as early as possible.

 

A commercial property of Nirav Modi is located at the Peninsula Business Park in Lower Parel area of Mumbai and two commercial ones are at Kohinoor City in suburban Kurla. Besides, the residential property is located at Kalina, a senior civic official said.

Property tax worth Rs 9.5 crore is outstanding against the four properties, the official said, adding that they have already attached three properties - two commercial and one residential - and the process of attachment of the fourth is in process. He also said that they have pasted the tax notice on the businessman's property in Lower Parel.

The official said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has the first claim on the proceeds from auction of Nirav Modi's properties, and the ED has given a “positive” response to their claim about property tax. The ED earlier registered a money laundering case against Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi for allegedly defrauding the Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,600 crore.

The BMC has decided to seize the movable properties of all defaulters for the recovery of pending property tax, apart from launching an awareness drive last month. It is first targeting commercial properties for the recovery of tax, and will then move to residential and individual properties, the official said.

The civic body can even seize valuables, including air-conditioners, television sets and furniture, from defaulters if they fail to pay their tax dues. Since 2016, the BMC has been disconnecting the water connection of defaulters for three weeks to recover tax dues, besides sealing lifts and entrance of the properties.

Earlier, during the presentation of the budget for FY21, the BMC commissioner said tax worth around Rs 15,000 crore was pending against various properties in the city. In 2019-20, the BMC targeted to collect Rs 5,015.19 crore worth property tax, but till November last year it managed to collect tax worth only Rs 1,387 crore, the official said.

The state government has already announced a property tax waiver for homes measuring less than 500 sq ft. Hence, the property tax revenue is likely to go down.

...
Tags: nirav modi, bmc, nirav modi assets seized
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Nirav Modi's seized assets to be auctioned

Latest From Nation

A man wearing a face mask pushes a person on wheelchair along a street in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.AFP photo

Coronavirus effect: Wuhan University students in Kerala begin online classes

Villagers of Jamkhandi taluk in Karnataka contribute labour and funds for their own water project.

DIY dam builders of Jamkhandi now plan a lift irrigation project

Ships arriving at Indian ports are being subjected to WHO approved protocols to check for coronavirus infection.

16k passengers holed up in 452 ships due to coronavirus checks at Indian ports

Telangana Assembly (PTI file photo)

Telangana Assembly to pass anti-CAA resolution in Budget session



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how a virus outbreak is changing habits across the world

A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Japan. AFP Photo
 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Plea in Delhi court to issue death warrant to Nirbhaya convicts

Representational image (ANI photo)

Nirbhaya convicts will be hanged on March 20

Nirbhaya's mom Asha Devi (PTI file photo)

Jagtial man suspected of sharing army secrets with a woman on social media

Representational image (AFP photo)

Hyderabad jewels beautified Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal

Kamareddy: Ex-Naxal fires revolver into air

He advised his children to leave saying Nagalaxmi’s family is close to him. When they did not relent, he pulled out his revolver and fired into the air, charging Srilekha and Teja of bringing disrepute to him in the village. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham