With tantrik as accomplice, Delhi woman poisons alcoholic husband

New Delhi: A 44-year-old woman, who was fed up with her husband's drinking habit, allegedly poisoned him to death, Delhi police said on Sunday.

54-year-old DS Murti was killed in the incident that was reported from the Mandir Marg area in Delhi, they said.

Murti, who was a finance manager with a realtor, died at RML Hospital.

His wife KV Rama and her accomplice Shyam Singh alias Bhagatji have been arrested, DCP Madhur Verma said.

Singh, a tantrik, had allegedly provided the poison, the officer said.

Rama told police she was not happy in her marriage because of her husband's drinking habit. It also led to a debt of Rs 10 to 12 lakh on the family, the DCP said.

Murti's brother Siva Sarma had lodged a complaint in this regard, he said.