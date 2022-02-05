Police ‘activates’ rural network to tackle smuggling of narcotics

As part of the implementation of the new plan, a constable is posted at every village to watch out for such illegal activities in the village and report the findings to senior officers. (DC)

Hyderabad: In a bid to streamline its operations and keep pace with all activities, especially pertaining to smuggling of narcotics at the ground-level, Telangana police have bolstered their intelligence network at the village level. Directions to keep a tab and prevent such nefarious activities have been given to all superintendents of police (SPs) and commissioners of police (CPs). The onus is on them to prevent cultivation of ganja and smuggling of narcotic substances.

In a quick follow-up, all SPs have chalked out their regular schedule till March first week whereby they will be visiting every village in their respective district limits by involving the local police.

Sources said that as part of the implementation of the new plan, a constable is posted at every village to watch out for such illegal activities in the village and report the findings to senior officers. In emergency situations, the constable has to immediately alert the superiors, who will be available on five exclusive contact numbers.

"We expect good results from the village-level intelligence system. There will be no compromise on maintaining law and order," a senior police officer said.

Suryapet SP Rajendra Prasad has proposed to meet people on a regular basis and create awareness about the societal dangers from drug peddling and other illegal activities. He has directed the police to conduct cordon and search operations on a weekly basis as a precautionary measure.

Jogulamba Gadwal SP Ranjan Ratan has been interacting with people in Aija, Manopad, Rajoli, Shantinagar, Vaddepalli and other localities for the past few days. He has instructed all police officials in the district to prevent illegal activities by getting information from people.