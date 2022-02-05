Nation Crime 05 Feb 2022 Bike rider falls off ...
Bike rider falls off from flyover, dies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 5, 2022, 11:47 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2022, 7:28 am IST
The spot on the flyover from where he fell is 30 feet from the road
His helmet's strap was undone and it flew off his head. He sustained multiple injuries in the fall and died on the spot, police said. — Representational image/PTI
 His helmet's strap was undone and it flew off his head. He sustained multiple injuries in the fall and died on the spot, police said. — Representational image/PTI

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old software engineer fell to his death from the newly inaugurated Shaikpet flyover on Saturday morning. The police suspect that his bike skidded and fell off the flyover though they are also investigating whether his two-wheeler was hit by another vehicle. The spot on the flyover from where he fell is 30 feet from the road.

The deceased, identified as Pritam Bharadwaj, a software engineer of Padmaraonagar, was heading towards Gachibowli from Mehdipatnam when he met with the accident, the police said.

 

Investigating officer, Raidurgam sub-inspector G. Saidulu, said the accident occurred early on Saturday morning. "We suspect that his bike skidded and fell off the flyover. However, CC cameras footage is being accessed to ascertain the cause of the accident," he said, adding, "His helmet's strap was undone and it flew off his head. He sustained multiple injuries in the fall and died on the spot."

A case was booked and the police shifted the body for post-mortem examination, said the official, "There are no surveillance cameras at the spot where the incident occurred. We are investigating if he lost control of the vehicle and fell off the flyover or he was hit by another vehicle," added another official.

 

...
