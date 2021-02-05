Banned smokeless tobacco easy to get in AP

A visit to different areas in Tirupati revealed that chewable tobacco products are being sold in various shops and consumed by people of all age-groups, and more so the youth. (PTI Photo)

TIRUPATI: Despite the ban on import, manufacture, transportation, stocks and sale of Smokeless Tobacco (SLT) or chewable tobacco and the like, they are available aplenty in markets across Andhra Pradesh.

The state government imposed a complete ban on chewable tobacco products on January 9, 2013 with the aim to save the society from such health hazards. But SLT products are clandestinely being sold in various towns, cities and villages, due to laxity on the part of law enforcement agencies.

As a result, people continue having access to SLT and are becoming more prone to the habit as time passes. This is resulting in an increase in oral cancer cases every year.

According to a population-based survey by the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), on average, more than one in every five Indians used SLT products. As many as 20 crore adults, one-seventh of the population, use SLT. Prevalence among men is higher. More than one among every three males use SLT in some form.

The NICPR data shows that over 14 crore men and almost six crore women use SLT. There is an overall high prevalence of 35.6 per cent in males and an overall prevalence of 18.4 per cent among females. Also, a survey by the Anti-Tobacco and prevention society (ATPS) showed that the addicts are showing a disinterest in kicking the habit due to its strong aromatic and chemical flavours.

A visit to different areas in Tirupati revealed that chewable tobacco products are being sold in various shops and consumed by people of all age-groups, and more so the youth. SLT products are mainly sold in shops on the Tirumala bypass road, the Hare Krishna road, the Korlagunta-Karakambadi road, the Prakasam road and the Alipiri road.

Shopkeepers are now earning more money despite the ban on SLT products, as the black market quotes hefty prices. A packet of Khaini with MRP Rs 10 is sold for Rs 25 and a gutkha packet with MRP of Rs 8 is sold for Rs 15 to known hands. Mostly, labourers, hawkers and even children down the line consume tobacco products.

Enforcement agencies often apprehend small-time shopkeepers but big players in the racket remain untouched. Certain loopholes in the act are said to be of help to them. Officials are aware of the actual scene but are not keen on acting tough for obvious reasons.