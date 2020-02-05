Nation Crime 05 Feb 2020 Delhi HC grants one ...
Nation, Crime

Delhi HC grants one week to Nirbhaya convicts to avail all legal remedies

ANI
Published Feb 5, 2020, 3:04 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2020, 3:04 pm IST
One of the five adults accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial of the case.
Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted a week's time to the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case to avail all legal remedies available to them. (Photo: File)
 Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted a week's time to the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case to avail all legal remedies available to them. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted a week's time to the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case to avail all legal remedies available to them.

A single-judge bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said that the proceedings against them for the execution of death warrant will be initiated after a week.

 

The High Court observed that according to Delhi prison rules if a mercy petition is submitted, a 14 days period has to be given after the dismissal of the mercy plea.

The death warrant against all four convicts cannot be executed separately, it said.

The High Court also dismissed the petition filed by the central government and Tihar jail authorities challenging the Patiala House Court's order which had stayed the execution of the convicts in the matter.

The court had on Sunday reserved its order in the matter after hearing arguments from all the sides.

A Delhi court had earlier stayed till further orders the execution of the four convicts -- Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Sharma -- which was earlier scheduled to take place on February 1.

The case pertains to the gang-rape and brutal murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people, including a juvenile, in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later.

One of the five adults accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial of the case.

...
Tags: delhi high court, nirbhaya rape case, death penalty, murder, police, indian government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Russia will begin delivering S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India by the end of 2021, agency RIA Novosti on Wednesday quoted a Russian official as saying. (Photo: screengrab)

Russian S-400 missile delivery to India to begin by end of 2021: report

AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday invited Home Minister Amit Shah for a public debate on any issue, saying the people of Delhi wanted to know why should they vote for the BJP in the February 8 polls. (Photo: File)

Kejriwal invites Amit Shah for public debate ahead of Delhi election

'Representative Photo.

Ram temple trust to have one Dalit member: Amit Shah

AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (ANI photo)

Grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan in letter to PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: 22 die on roads in January, rash driving to blame

The survey revealed among those killed by other vehicles was a motorcyclist and eight pedestrians. Out the 14 accidents involving motorcycle riders, 12 were not wearing helmets.

Ex-minister Chinmayanand granted bail in law student rape case

Allahabad High Court (ANI photo)

Nagpur murder inspired by Bollywood movie Drishyam

Representational image

Bengal woman teacher tied with ropes, dragged, thrashed by TMC leader

A primary school teacher has registered a police complaint against five people who allegedly assaulted her after she protested their bid to acquire her land forcibly for construction of a road in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district. (Photo: ANI)

Tihar jail to approach Delhi court seeking new date for Nirbhaya convicts' execution

Tihar Jail authorities will approach a Delhi court, seeking a new date for the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, an official said on Saturday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham