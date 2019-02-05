search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

T'gana school headmaster booked for 'misbehaving' with girl students

PTI
Published Feb 5, 2019, 1:51 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2019, 2:25 pm IST
A case under relevant sections of POCSO Act was registered against the headmaster, who is absconding.
A group of students accused the headmaster of of 'misbehaving' with them, following which the District Educational Officer ordered a probe. (Representational Image)
 A group of students accused the headmaster of of 'misbehaving' with them, following which the District Educational Officer ordered a probe. (Representational Image)

 Hyderabad: A 57-year-old headmaster of a government school in Khammam district, about 300 kms from here, has been booked under POCSO Act for "misbehaving" with girl students, police said Tuesday.

A group of students accused B Shanker Reddy, headmaster of Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in that district of "misbehaving" with them, following which the District Educational Officer had Monday ordered a probe into the matter by a team comprising district officials and police.

 

After holding an inquiry with the students, a case under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the Headmaster, who is absconding, an official told PTI.

Meanwhile, members of a student organisation and some students of the school staged a demonstration demanding stern action against the accused.

The police said in 2015 also a similar case was registered against the headmaster following allegations that he "sexually abused" few girl students and he was arrested also and was later let off on bail.

...
Tags: pocso act, crime, crime with minors
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The crash happened near Rui village in Indapur taluka, police said, adding a technical snag may have caused it. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra: Civilian trainer aircraft crashes, pilot injured

Anand Teltumbde was arrested from the Mumbai airport last Saturday around 3 am. His arrest was deemed illegal by a sessions court and he was released from custody. (Photo: ANI | File)

Bhima-Koregaon activist Teltumbde won't be arrested till Feb 12: Pune Police to HC

Sai Teja, 22 year-old-man from Hyderabad who did not pursue his education after 10th class invented a new smart system for vehicles to avoid road accidents. (Photo:ANI)

10th pass man from Hyderabad invents alcohol detector

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will hear review petitions against the on the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala temple. (Representative Image))

Chief priest gives explanation on 'purification' in Sabarimala to Devaswom Board



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10th pass man from Hyderabad invents alcohol detector

Sai Teja, 22 year-old-man from Hyderabad who did not pursue his education after 10th class invented a new smart system for vehicles to avoid road accidents. (Photo:ANI)
 

11 year old, bullied for last name ‘Trump’, invited to US President's speech

The youngster isn't a member of the president's family, but instead a boy from Wilmington, Delaware (Photo:White House)
 

2 Indian-American women oppose nomination of Neomi Rao

US President Donald Trump had announced Rao’s nomination in November while celebrating Diwali at the White House (Photo:Twitter)
 

Sourav Ganguly backs Ambati Rayudu to play for India in World Cup 2019

After scores of 47 and 40 not out in the second and third ODIs against New Zealand recently, the Hyderabad cricketer fell short of a century after being dismissed for 90 in the fifth one-dayer. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Image comparison

The XUV300 will rival likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and upcoming Hyundai Qxi.
 

Body found underwater in wreckage of Emiliano Sala's plane, confirm investigators

Sala's family launched a crowd-funding campaign for a private search, which raised over 300,000 euros.(Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Mehul Choksi’s still Indian citizen, pushing for his extradition from Antigua: Govt

Bringing Mehul Choksi back to India would be a boon for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he tries to bolster his anti-corruption credentials ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (File Photo)

Honour Killing: 20-year-old woman killed by own father in Andhra Pradesh

The Sub-Inspector further said that the girl was neither married nor eloped but her father did not approve of her relationship (Representational Image)

1 killed, 6 injured in communal clashes in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Following the quarrel, the two groups attacked each other with sticks. (representative photo)

Nellore: Port Public Relations Officer hurt in attack by fisherman

Meanwhile, port security staff overpowered Venkateswarlu and handed him over to the police. Mr Venugopal has been shifted to KIMS in Nellore for treatment. (Representational Image)

Prosecution to challenge 2008 suicide case acquittal of Ambalappuzha girls

The Additional District and Session Court Alappuzha acquitted Shanavas, 20, and Soufar, 20, on Thursday, saying one of the girls had fallen in love with one of the accused.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham