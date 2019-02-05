search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

No objection to restoration of Vijay Mallya's properties to banks: ED

PTI
Published Feb 5, 2019, 3:36 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2019, 3:36 pm IST
He had left the country on March 2, 2016 and on December 10, 2018, a London court ordered his extradition.
Vijay Mallya last month became the first businessman to be declared as a fugitive economic offender (FEO) under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, which came into existence in August, 2018. (Photo: AP | File)
 Vijay Mallya last month became the first businessman to be declared as a fugitive economic offender (FEO) under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, which came into existence in August, 2018. (Photo: AP | File)

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a special court in Mumbai on Tuesday that it had no objection to restoration of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya's properties to a consortium of banks, but the banks should give an undertaking to return the amount claimed by them to the court in the future.

The central probe agency submitted its affidavit in response to an application filed by the consortium of banks, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), seeking restoration of properties of Mallya, who is accused of defaulting on loans worth over Rs 9,000 crore.

 

According to the consortium, the amount claimed by the banks was around Rs 6,200 crore.

In its affidavit filed before special PMLA judge M S Azmi, the ED said it had left the matter to the best judgement of the court to grant the prayer made by the applicant (consortium of banks).

"However, in case the court deems it fit to allow the application, it shall take an undertaking from them (consortium of banks) to return the said amount with interest, in case the court at any point deems 'fit and appropriate' in the 'interest of justice' to deposit the amount before it or to the complainant without delay," the affidavit said.

The agency further said that since all the applicants, except one, were public banks, the money sought to be recovered was public money, restoration of assets in their favour was in public interest. "In light of these facts and circumstances, it is prayed that the court may graciously be pleased to allow the instant application in the interest of justice and/or pass any such order that it deems fit in the interest of justice," the ED submitted.

Mallya (63) last month became the first businessman to be declared as a fugitive economic offender (FEO) under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, which came into existence in August, 2018.

He had left the country on March 2, 2016. A London court had, on December 10, 2018, ordered his extradition.

Mallya's extradition had been approved by the UK home secretary, the British government said on Monday, in a major blow to the liquor baron and boosting India's efforts to bring back the fugitive businessman.

Subsequently, the business tycoon said he would initiate the process to file an appeal against his extradition.

...
Tags: vijay mallya, fugitive economic offender, enforcement directorate, fraud
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

This is the first incident in which police have charged those accused of cow slaughter with NSA. (Photo: ANI)

Police invoke NSA against 3 accused of cow slaughter in MP

Mamata Banerjee also hit out at the BJP leader Mukul Roy who left the Trinamool Congress to join BJP last year. (Photo: File)

I was also denied permission to stay in guest house at Maharashtra, Bihar : Mamata

Anna Hazare, who began his indefinite fast on January 30 over appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs, has lost around 4.30 kg weight in the last seven days, doctors said. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra CM, Union ministers meet Hazare, ask him to call off fast

The court added that the central forces cant be withdrawn from Assam. (Photo: File)

'Home Ministry trying to destroy process': SC on Assam's NRC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10th pass man from Hyderabad invents alcohol detector

Sai Teja, 22 year-old-man from Hyderabad who did not pursue his education after 10th class invented a new smart system for vehicles to avoid road accidents. (Photo:ANI)
 

11 year old, bullied for last name ‘Trump’, invited to US President's speech

The youngster isn't a member of the president's family, but instead a boy from Wilmington, Delaware (Photo:White House)
 

2 Indian-American women oppose nomination of Neomi Rao

US President Donald Trump had announced Rao’s nomination in November while celebrating Diwali at the White House (Photo:Twitter)
 

Sourav Ganguly backs Ambati Rayudu to play for India in World Cup 2019

After scores of 47 and 40 not out in the second and third ODIs against New Zealand recently, the Hyderabad cricketer fell short of a century after being dismissed for 90 in the fifth one-dayer. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Image comparison

The XUV300 will rival likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and upcoming Hyundai Qxi.
 

Body found underwater in wreckage of Emiliano Sala's plane, confirm investigators

Sala's family launched a crowd-funding campaign for a private search, which raised over 300,000 euros.(Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

T'gana school headmaster booked for 'misbehaving' with girl students

A group of students accused the headmaster of of 'misbehaving' with them, following which the District Educational Officer ordered a probe. (Representational Image)

Mehul Choksi still a Indian citizen, pushing for his extradition from Antigua: Govt

Bringing Mehul Choksi back to India would be a boon for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he tries to bolster his anti-corruption credentials ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (File Photo)

Honour Killing: 20-year-old woman killed by own father in Andhra Pradesh

The Sub-Inspector further said that the girl was neither married nor eloped but her father did not approve of her relationship (Representational Image)

1 killed, 6 injured in communal clashes in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Following the quarrel, the two groups attacked each other with sticks. (representative photo)

Nellore: Port Public Relations Officer hurt in attack by fisherman

Meanwhile, port security staff overpowered Venkateswarlu and handed him over to the police. Mr Venugopal has been shifted to KIMS in Nellore for treatment. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham