Honour Killing: 20-year-old woman killed by own father in Andhra Pradesh

rakasam: Following a heated argument, a man killed his daughter in Kothapalem village of Thallur mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district.

Speaking to ANI, Talluru Sub Inspector Ranganath said: "Police have received a report from Kothapalem VRO Yelamanda Rao about the incident and we have registered an FIR in the case under sections 302, 201 of IPC."

According to the details he shared with ANI, 20-year-old Kota Vaishnavi was a resident of Kothapalem village and pursuing graduation from Harshini Degree College in Ongole. She was reportedly in love with a boy. Her father, Venkareddy, had been furious at something she did, but when the girl refused to listen to him, he strangled her in a fit of rage.

The Sub-Inspector further said that the girl was neither married nor eloped but her father did not approve of her relationship.

The accused has been absconding since after the incident.