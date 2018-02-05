search on deccanchronicle.com
Man marries Kochi woman, takes her to Saudi to sell her as ISIS sex-slave

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 5, 2018, 2:45 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2018, 2:53 pm IST
The woman was born and brought up in Gujarat's Jamnagar and later shifted to Kochi where she met her husband.
 The woman also alleged that the man had filmed their intimate moments and threatened to release them on the internet, if she did not convert to Islam and marry him. (Representational Image)

Ahmedabad: A Kochi woman alleged that her husband, Mohammed Riyaz, attempted to sell her off as a sex-slave to ISIS in Syria.

The woman was born and brought up in Jamnagar, Gujarat, National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe has revealed.

 

NIA has reached out to Gujarat police for assistance in the investigation into the Jamnagar link.

"The woman studied in a school in Jamnagar. Her father worked in a private company there and the family shifted to Kerala after he retired," said a senior Gujarat police official who is working closely with NIA Kochi.

She came to know Mohammed Riyaz in 2014 when they were studying in the same college and later fell in love.

The woman also alleged that Riyaz had filmed their intimate moments and threatened to release them on the internet, if she did not convert to Islam and marry him. Following this, she married him in 2017, police sources said.

She was subsequently taken to Saudi Arabia by her husband  as his parents lived in Jeddah.

It was here that he tried to sell her off as a sex-slave to the ISIS. 

Fortunately, she could make a call to her parents and warn them of Riyaz's plans and was rescued.

Mohammed Riyaz was taken into custody for interrogation by the NIA on Sunday after he landed in Chennai airport.

He has denied all allegations and said his wife is being used as a tool by her parents.

Tags: isis, sex-slave, sex-video, blackmail, inter-religion marriage
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad




