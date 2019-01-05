search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Gaurav Bhatia resigns from Sotheby's India MD a month after #MeToo claims

PTI
Published Jan 5, 2019, 3:05 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2019, 3:05 pm IST
Gaurav Bhatia, in a statement, said he had decided to ‘move on’ after two successful years with Sotheby's auction house.
Sotheby India MD Gaurav Bhatia launched the inaugural Mumbai auction in the two years of working in the company.`(Photo: LinkedIn India | gaurav-bhatia-a556482)
 Sotheby India MD Gaurav Bhatia launched the inaugural Mumbai auction in the two years of working in the company.`(Photo: LinkedIn India | gaurav-bhatia-a556482)

New Delhi: Gaurav Bhatia has resigned as Sotheby's India MD, nearly a month after he went on a "leave of absence" following allegations of sexual misconduct, the auction house said on Saturday.

Bhatia, who was the South Asia operations head and the "driving force" behind "Boundless: India", Sotheby's maiden auction in the country, put in his papers on December 20, 2018.

 

"Sotheby's Managing Director of India, Gaurav Bhatia, resigned on December 20th, 2018 after two years with the company, during which time he launched the inaugural Mumbai auction. We appreciate and thank him for his service," the auction house said in a statement.

Bhatia, in a statement, said he had decided to "move on" after two successful years with the auction house.

"After two enriching years and the stellar opportunity to launch Sotheby's inaugural auction in Mumbai, I have decided to move on. It has been a pleasure working with the great team we have built, and I will enjoy watching them continue to build Sotheby's future in India. I wish them the very best," he said.

According to the anonymous allegations against Bhatia that surfaced on social media, he touched the victims inappropriately and forcibly tried to kiss them.

Bhatia was among the big names that were called out in the #MeToo movement in the Indian art world, besides leading artists like Jatin Das, Riyas Komu and most recently Subodh Gupta.

...
Tags: gaurav bhatia, sotheby, #metoo movement
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how Pakistani pacers helped Virat Kohli and co in Oz ahead of Sydney Test

Centuries by Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were key to the visitors getting to a huge total, but a Pakistan bowling trio of Haris Rauf, Abbas Baloch and Salman Irshad helped the visitors prepare for the final Test. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Watch: KL Rahul's sportsman spirit earns praise from Ian Gould, Twitterati in awe

Not only was Jasprit Bumrah impressed with his honest verdict but Rahul’s gesture also earned applause and a thumbs up from the umpire, who said: "Outstanding mate. Well done!" (Photo: AFP)
 

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
 

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

Stellar Data Recovery can not only recover deleted files or data. It can also help you recover data from fully formatted hard drives, repartitioned drives, data lost in partitioning, or data lost due to virus infections. Stellar Data Recovery can hunt for lost partitions and recover data from reformatted drives too.
 

Crossloop Designer Series earphones: Stop and take notice

The hand-woven design can strike the right note with the fashion conscious.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Tirupati: 24 red sanders logs, vehicle seized

The sleuths found 15 red sanders logs, concealed in the vehicle and by scattering around the vicinity they found another 12 logs.

Jharkhand HC reserves order on Lalu's bail petition

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases. (Photo: File | PTI)

CBI books BCCL officers for illegal payment of Rs 22 Cr by falsifying reports

During a surprise check by CBI, it surfaced that officials, in their books, showed excess removal of overburden to tune of 35.30 lakh cubic metre by making false entries for which payment of Rs 22.16 crore was made to company. (Representational Image)

Gangraped by Facebook friend, his brothers, forced to marry, claims UP woman

Based on the woman's complaint, Sonu and 10 of his family members have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational Image | AP)

2 smuggle drugs into Hyderabad, nabbed

Acting on a tip-off, DRI officials launched an operation on Wednesday night on the Nagpur-Hyderabad by-pass road and intercepted a car.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham