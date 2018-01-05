search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Following Amla’s wicket, de Villiers and captain du Plessis ensured that the Proteas were back in the game.(Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind, 1st Test: AB de Villiers, du Plessis steer hosts to safety at lunch
 
Nation, Crime

'Fed up' of ailing mother, Gujarat professor 'pushes' her off terrace, arrested

PTI
Published Jan 5, 2018, 12:40 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2018, 12:40 pm IST
Initially, the Nathwani family had claimed that Jayashreeben fell off the terrace after losing her balance
Sandip Nathwani, who teaches in a local Pharmacy college, allegedly pushed his mother Jayshreeben to death on September 29 as he was 'fed up' with her illness, according to police. (Representational image)
 Sandip Nathwani, who teaches in a local Pharmacy college, allegedly pushed his mother Jayshreeben to death on September 29 as he was 'fed up' with her illness, according to police. (Representational image)

Rajkot: A 36-year-old assistant professor was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his 64-year-old mother by pushing her off the terrace of their residential building in the city in September last year, police said.

Sandip Nathwani, who teaches in a local Pharmacy college, allegedly pushed his mother Jayshreeben to death on September 29 as he was "fed up" with her illness, according to police.

 

Initially, the Nathwani family had claimed that Jayashreeben fell off the terrace after losing her balance as she was suffering from some brain disease.

However, police changed the direction of the investigation on receipt of an unknown application. 

"After receiving the application, we checked CCTVs installed in the apartment and the recording clearly suggested that Sandip was with Jayshreeben when she fell off the terrace," said DCP, Zone II, Karanjraj Vaghela.

He said Sandip Nathwani initially denied the allegation against him, but later "confessed" to his involvement in the crime.

"He told us that he was fed up with his mother's illness. Sandip told us that on the day of the incident he took his mother to the terrace and pushed her," Vaghela said. 

Tags: murder case, crime, cctv
Location: India, Gujarat, Rajkot




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Terminator-style robots may soon be real thanks to self-healing synthetic muscles

The muscles can self-repair any damage (Photo: Pixabay)
 

US has top secret airline that flies directly to mysterious military base Area 51

Going by the name of Janet, it has a fleet of Boeing 737 airliners operating from McCarran Internatonal Airport in Las Vegas.
 

Sticking to your New Year's resolutions can considerably reduce your risk of cancer

Sticking to your New Year's resolutions can reduce your risk of cancer. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Facial yoga makes women look younger, new study claims

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why Prince Harry is unlikely to share his fortune with Meghan Markle

However, if Prince Harry was to move to America to live with Meghan, he wouldn’t be expected to file taxes in Britain. (Alexi Lubomirski/ AP)
 

Experts warn new trend of drinking raw water could be life-threatening

Drinking raw water could be fata, experts warn. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Car broken open, Rs 20 lakh DD stolen

The Rajendranagar police, which is investigating the case, had traced the documents and handed them over to the victim. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Two rape minor girl, film the act

The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) and also under the Prevention of Atrocities Against SC&STs Act.

Hyderabad: Refused biryani, 10 attack hotel owner

The whole episode was recorded in the CCTV. Raza, who suffered severe injuries on his head, alerted the police. (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: 3 thieves held at checkpoint

The accused have been identified as Naresh Babu, 23, a resident of J.B. Nagar, Kantharaju, 22, a resident of Chennarayapatna, and Mohan Kumar B.A., 22, a resident of Belur in Hassan district. (Representational Image)

Mangaluru: 3 held for attack in Kalladka

The Dakshina Kannada police arrested three people, including an SDPI leader and two PFI activists, in connection with an attempt-to-murder case.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham