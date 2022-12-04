Sexual assault case: UoH prof. sent to remand, juice laced with liquor seized

University of Hyderabad students said that the victim was recovering from the trauma she suffered and that the embassy of her country had reached out to her, asking if she wanted to return home. (DC)

Hyderabad: Professor Ravi Ranjan of the University of Hyderabad, arrested on Saturday for attempting to rape an international student, was sent to 14-day judicial remand on Sunday.

The police also seized a juice pack which was allegedly laced with alcohol, from his refrigerator, and sent it for forensic investigation.

“The victim stated that Ranjan had mixed alcohol in the juice and forced her to consume it to get her drunk. We have sent the juice box to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) for a test,” a police official said.

Ranjan has been booked under Sections 328 (intoxicating), 366 (kidnapping), 376 read with 511 (attempt to rape) and 354-A (sexual harassment) of the IPC and remanded him into judicial custody

“She has not responded yet. It is still too soon and sudden to make these decisions for her as she is still processing the trauma,” a student said.

The university also condemned the episode. The administration issued a notice that read: “Hyderabad University condemns the incident that occurred involving Professor Ravi Ranjan... and a student on December 2. Based on the criminal complaint and FIR, the professor is placed under suspension with immediate effect.”

The alleged rape attempt took place on Friday, when the professor had asked the student to his residence in Masjid Bandi on the pretext of giving her a book.