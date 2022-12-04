Hayathnagar police raid birthday party, arrest three students, seize ganja

Hayathnagar police seized 50 grams of ganja and apprehended three students during a birthday party raid (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Hayathnagar police seized 50 grams of ganja and apprehended three students during a birthday party raid conducted at a farmhouse in Pasumamula village. The trio were arrested for consuming ganja.

Apart from the contraband, 10 cars, a motor bike, 30 mobile phones, eight cigarettes, D.J Sound system and empty liquor bottles were also seized.

A case under section 9c, 20, 2, (A) 25, 17 AND 29 of NDPS ACT and Rachakonda snd city police Act and 34 (a) of TS Excise Act has been registered against the arrested.

The accused are K Sai Charan, G Himacharan Reddy and Vishwa Charan Reddy, all B-Tech students. Other accused Saneeth Chary, Rohith and Sunny are absconding

The police conducted raids based on tip off and found a group of 33 students organizing the birthday party, in violation of norms at the farmhouse.

There are two cottages in the farmhouse and the police found four members in suspicious manner. on seeing the Police, one of them managed to escape by jumping the compound wall.

Later, a police team checked and found 50 grams of ganja in the cottage where the accused Sai Charan Reddy, Hima charan Reddy and Vishwa Charan Reddy were resting.

During the police interrogation, the trio confessed that they used to consume ganja, which they bought from their friend Rohith. They purchased about 50 grams of ganja from Rohit for Rs.1200. They carried ganja to the birthday party and after the cake cutting, they went to the cottage and consumed the drug.

Case has also been registered against the owner of the farmhouse who rented out the property to students for birthday party.