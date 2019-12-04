Bhubaneshwar: Suspended cop rapes minor girl

BHUBANESWAR: In the wake of the Disha gangrape-murder last week, a minor girl’s alleged gang-rape in Odisha’s Puri district has left many shocked.

She was on Monday evening waiting for a bus at Nimapara Square to go to Kakatpur. Four persons, including former constable Jitendra Sethi, stopped their car and offered her a lift. She turned it down. The four then forced her into the car and locked the doors. They then took her to a government quarter (allo-tted to Jitendra) near Jha-deswari Club in Puri, and raped her. Two of the four including Jitendra were arrested on Tuesday.

Jitendra was dismissed from the Odisha police in February for misconduct.

“Dismissed constable Jitendra Sethi and Rajesh Sethi have been arrested so far,” deputy inspector general of police Ashish Singh said. “Four teams are investigating. We will also seek trial in a fast-track court. Chargesheet will be filed within 20 days.”

Cases under the IPC and POSCO were registered. The DIG said special lawyers would be enlisted to ensure severe punishment.

Jitender Sethi was dismissed from service in February by the then SP of Puri after multiple charges of misconduct including physical harassment were reported against him. He continued to use a police identity card, so an additional case has been filed against him. “Misusing of police ID card is a criminal offence,” the DIG said.

Protests erupted around the state with people taking to streets to condemn the act and seeking strict action against the culprits.