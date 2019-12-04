Andhra Pradesh woman, 55, raped and killed

The police rushed to the house with a dog squad and noticed that the accused had sprinkled chilli powder in the house to avoid detection.

Rajahmundry: A 55 year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered and robbed of Rs 80,000 in cash and her mobile phone by a neighbour who was under the influence of liquor at G. Vemavaram village, I. Polavaram mandal, East Godavari late on Monday night.

According to police, Kesanakurthy Nagam-ani, 55, from G. Vemavaram village, was living alone in her house as her husband died some 15 years ago while her son died some four years ago. Her daughter is staying in Hyderabad.

As the villagers were celebrating subramanya sashti vratam on Monday, a man identified as Kesanakurthy Nagababu consumed liquor and gained entry into her house when she was sleeping in the late hours. He allegedly raped her, strangulated her to death and robbed cash and her mobile phone.

Locals noticed her dead body in the early hours on Tuesday and found the man guilty of the crime, beat him up and alerted the police.

The police rushed to the house with a dog squad and noticed that the accused had sprinkled chilli powder in the house to avoid detection.

Based on a preliminary inquiry, the police said that the accused was deserted by his wife for the last two years as he was addicted to the consumption of liquor and some other bad habits. Both the victim and the culprit belonged to the same community.

The police booked a case under sections 302, 376, 380 and 201 of IPC and took up an investigation.

East Godavari, superintendent of police P. Adnan Nayeem Asmi, said, “A man aged 35 years and deserted by his wife, raped an older woman at her home, strangulated her to death and lifted some cash and her mobile phone. We have booked a case and taking up an inquiry to find out more details.”