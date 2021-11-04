Nation Crime 04 Nov 2021 Baggage checks by TS ...
Nation, Crime

Baggage checks by TS and AP police on borders to check liquor and drug smuggling

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 4, 2021, 10:00 am IST
Updated Nov 4, 2021, 10:00 am IST
Several vehicles were seized and persons detained on the charge of transporting liquor from Telangana to AP
Hyderabad: Carrying heavy luggage while on travel between Hyderabad and Vijayawada means big trouble. All baggage, including handbags carried by women, are being checked thoroughly by the Telangana and AP police teams at their check-posts along the border regions.

While the TS police are performing surprise checks with a view to preventing movement of ganja and other narcotic substances, the AP police have set up a check post at the border to check liquor transportation from TS to AP.

 

Days after the AP-DGP Gautam Sawang held an inter-state meeting with the senior cops from Kerala, TN, Telangana and those from the DRI and NCB to discuss ways to prevent narcotic drug smuggling, police deployment was done at the border between AP and TS to check vehicles on the national highway.

Nalgonda SP Ranganath said AP police have set up a checkpoint as Prohibition is in force in the state and cops have been placed at the AP-TS border to check vehicles and prevent liquor transportation from Telangana to AP.

"We do surprise checks at Kodad, a few km away from the AP border. The surprise checks are aimed at preventing narcotic substances, ganja etc being transported from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana. We will take stern action if anyone is found smuggling narcotics," Ranganath warned.

 

The Andhra Pradesh police set up their check post near the toll plaza of Keesara and are checking all vehicles coming from Telangana. Cops are checking all bags. Several vehicles were seized and persons detained on the charge of transporting liquor from Telangana to AP. The police stop both private and government vehicles including, among others, the APSRTC and TSRTC buses for checking.

Tags: check-posts, narcotic substances
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


