The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Crime 04 Nov 2020 Mumbai Police enters ...
Nation, Crime

Mumbai Police enters Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami's House to detain him

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TWINKLE GURNANI
Published Nov 4, 2020, 10:28 am IST
Updated Nov 4, 2020, 12:01 pm IST
The Republic Editor-in-Chief has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer
Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami
 Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami

Following the ongoing cases against Republic Media Network in the recent times, the Mumbai Police has reached the residence of Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of Rebulic Media Network, Arnab Goswami.

The Republic Editor-in-Chief has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer over alleged non-payment of dues by Republic TV, Press Trust of India quoted a police officer as saying.

 

In May, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced that a re-investigation has been ordered on a fresh complaint by Adnya Naik, daughter of the architect Anvay Naik.

Mr Deshmukh had said Adnya alleged that the Alibaug police had not investigated the alleged non-payment of dues from Republic, which she claimed drove her father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018.

The Editor claimed he was manhandled by the police and pushed into their van.

As per a report by Republic Media Network, over a dozen officers of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday reached the residence of Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director Arnab Goswami. Alledgedly the Mumbai Police team, did not have summons, documents or court papers at the time of the arrest. Police has also blocked Republic Media Network's employees Niranjan Narayanswamy and Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence and susequently sealed all entry and exit points.

 

A large number of Policemen had gathered outside the recidency of the Editor-in-Chief. This comes a day after the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh called Arnab Goswami 'the biggest hawala' operator in the city of Mumbai.

"The courts of the country are watching this absurdity and the planting of falsehoods despite their observations cautioning the Mumbai Police from such unprofessionalism. The multiple u-turns of the Mumbai Police show that it is floundering as the fake case has collapsed. The Mumbai Police has tried to blackmail and coerce random people into naming Republic. The CBI now has a copy of the tape of their witness coercion. This witch-hunt will end soon because more and more people have seen through Param Bir Singh’s tactics. I am absolutely certain that we will get justice from the courts," Arnab said in a statement on Tuesday.

 

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar took to twitter to express his concern over the mistreatment of press in Maharashtra and said it reminded him of the Emergency days

In total, Republic Media Network's management & editorial staff have faced over 150 hours of questioning in a variety of cases like the TRP  fraud.

 

...
Tags: media censorship, emergency, hrd minister prakash javadekar, journalist arnab goswami, arnab goswami
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Bombay High Court directs govt to clear its stand on media trials
Model Valery Altamar witnesses social media hike; thanks fans for love and support
TRP scam: 2 Republic TV journalists grilled
TRP scam case: 5 more summoned by Mumbai crime branch
Fake TRP scam: Republic TV moves Supreme Court; CFO doesn't record statement

Latest From Nation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Onions thrown at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar by protestors in Madhubani

Rafale fighter jet (AFP photo)

In boost to IAF, three more Rafales to reach India today

A couple being screened for body temperature in the wake of Covid-19

Schools reopen: Students, teachers screened for Covid in Andhra Pradesh

Nurses criticise government for neglecting them in Telangana

Delayed elections for nursing council depriving nurses of opportunities in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs RAJ Match 50, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS RR Match 50, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

ABCD actor Kishore Aman Shetty arrested in Mangaluru for peddling drugs

Aman Shetty and Akeel Nousheel — DC Photo

CBI takes over investigation of Hathras gangrape case

An activist holds a placard during a protest against the Hathras victim, outside Chaitya Bhoomi, in Mumbai. — PTI photo

'Mentally sick’ youth holds mother to ransom in front of Odisha Assembly

Vehicular movement on the busy stretch was also disrupted for a while due to the nuisance. — DC photo

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA raids goldsmith's house in Tamil Nadu

Representational image

Sandalwood drug mafia: Ragini is first Kannada actor in police custody

Ragini Dwivedi (pic from actor's Instagram page)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham