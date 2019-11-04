Nation Crime 04 Nov 2019 Telangana: Revenue o ...
Nation, Crime

Telangana: Revenue official burnt alive in her office by angry land owner

PTI
Published Nov 4, 2019, 7:29 pm IST
Updated Nov 4, 2019, 7:29 pm IST
This is first time that such an incident happened in a government office.
Vijaya Reddy, in her mid 30s, died on the spot and two other staff in the office were injured trying to rescue her. (Photo: Twitter)
 Vijaya Reddy, in her mid 30s, died on the spot and two other staff in the office were injured trying to rescue her. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: In a gruesome incident, a woman tahsildar in Telangana was allegedly burnt alive by a man in her office at nearby Abdullapurmet in broad daylight on Monday over some suspected land dispute, Police and Revenue officials said.

Vijaya Reddy, in her mid 30s, died on the spot and two other staff in the office were injured trying to rescue her, a senior Revenue official said adding the assailant also suffered burns in the daring attack that sent shock waves.

 

The incident happened at around 1.30 pm. A local person by name Suresh poured petrol on her and set here afire. As per the preliminary information, he had some land dispute, the official said without elaborating.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat told reporters that all three injured had been admitted to a nearby hospital.

This is first time that such an incident happened in a government office. The man, involved in the attack, also suffered burns and undergoing treatment in a hospital. He is in our custody. He suffered 50-60 per cent burns, he said.

Quoting preliminary investigation, he said said the attack seemed to be linked to some land dispute issue.

Why he did it or whether somebody provoked him to do this will be known during investigation. Who gave him entry into the government office is being looked into, he added.

A thorough investigation would be carried out and the matter will be tried in a fast track court as this was a murder and attempt to murder case, the Commissioner said.

Vijaya was alone in her chamber when the assailant entered it, doused her in petrol and set her afire, Ibrahimpatnam Revenue Divisional Officer Amarender said.

According to an eye-witness, a loud sound was heard following which some staff rushed to the Tahsildars chamber and saw her running out engulfed in flames.

We heard a loud sound from Madam's chamber and ran towards it and saw madam in flames. We tried to save her, the eye-witness said.

The incident led to chaos in the Tahsildar office, thronged by public, and scores of shocked revenue employees later staged a protest seeking justice while the body of the Tahsildar was being taken to hospital for post-mortem.

Telangana Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy and senior police officials reached the spot.

Condemning the incident, the minister said the motive for the attack was yet to be ascertained as the assailant was also injured and currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

"If there is any grievance people should approach appropriate authorities. Officials also work for the welfare of the people only. They (people) should not resort to heinous acts. This is not the correct way," Sabita Reddy said.

Congress MP from Bhongir constituency Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who also visited the office after the incident, alleged discrepancies in land passbooks were being witnessed in the state.

 

...
Tags: telangana crime, revenue officer, murder, land dispute
Location: India, Telangana


