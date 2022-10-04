Graffiti in Mangaluru declares ‘PFI will return’

Police attempt to detain Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers during a protest against the raid of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in Hubballi, (PTI/File Photo)

MANGALURU: Graffiti like ‘PFI-we will return,’ were found painted on the road at Pilatabettu village in Bantwal Taluk on Tuesday morning. The central government banned PFI and its associates last week.

Police officials said that writings like ‘PFI-we will return,’ ‘Chaddis be careful’ were found written on the Nainadu-Goliyangadi public road on Tuesday morning. White spray paint was used for the graffiti.

Considering this incident as a move to disturb communal harmony, the police have booked a case under IPC Section 153 (provocation that disturbs peace), 427 (mischief causing damage), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to the police officials seeking immediate arrest of those involved in the incident.