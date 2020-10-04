The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Crime 04 Oct 2020 'Gangrape victi ...
Nation, Crime

'Gangrape victim' kills self as cops refuse to file FIR in MP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Oct 4, 2020, 12:30 pm IST
Updated Oct 4, 2020, 12:30 pm IST
CM Shivraj Chouhan takes note of the case, a policeman is arrested
Members of various organisations in Bhopal stage a protest against the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. — PTI photo
 Members of various organisations in Bhopal stage a protest against the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. — PTI photo

An alleged gang rape victim in a Madhya Pradesh village committed suicide over non-registration of FIR in the case by police.

The 33-year-old woman, who was allegedly gang raped in her village of Gotgoria under Narasinghapur district on September 28, was found hanging in her house on Friday, police said on Saturday.

 

Her husband said she took the extreme step when police refused to file FIR in the case, besides harassing her kin for asking to register FIR in the incident.

Two police officers were arrested for not registering a case in the incident.

“In-charge of Gotgoria police outpost Misrilal Koddape and in-charge of Chacheli police station Anil Singh were arrested for lapses in registering the case. They were booked under section 166-A (non recording of information) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Besides, 3 other people were arrested on charges of rape and two others arrested for instigating suicide (of the victim)”, Narasinghpur district superintendent of police Ajey Singh said.

 

The deceased’s husband told the police that his wife was gang raped by three local villagers, Parsu, Arvind and Anil, when she was cutting standing crops in a farm land on September 28.

She narrated the incident before her family members when she returned home.

Later, the family members took her to the Gotgoria police outpost to lodge a complaint on the night of the fateful day.

Gotgoria police however said FIR would be registered after her medical examination.

However, the complaint was not registered by Gotgoria police on September 29 also.

 

They then approached Chichli police station to lodge the complaint.

However, instead of registering the case, the deceased’s husband and her brother-in-law were locked up in the police station, her husband said.

The harassment by police had provoked her to end life, he added.

...
Tags: gangrape victim dies, madhya pradesh govt
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi meet the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being allegedly raped two weeks ago, at Bulgadi village in Hathras. — PTI photo

Judicial probe, suspension of DM among Hathras victim family's demands: Priyanka

A global study revealed that Indian gamers are spending nearly seven hours each week playing online games. (Photo: Pixabay)

Odisha boy hangs self after parents impose curbs on online games

A COVID-19 recovered patient moves out on a wheelchair after being discharged from a hospital, in Chennai. — PTI photo

Corona daily cases in Chennai average 1000 as denizens flout COVID protocols

K. Duraimurugan

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan regrets his flippancy



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Iyer leads Delhi Capitals’ attack as they beat KKR by 18 runs, grab top spot

The Delhi Capitals players celebrate after their win over Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 2020 cricket match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs KKR Match 16, Delhi Capitals win by 18 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS KKR Match 16, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Iyer sizzles, Shaw shines as Delhi Capitals post 228/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders

If the Powerplay belonged to Prithvi Shaw, who blazed his way to 66 off 41 balls with four boundaries and as many sixes, skipper Shreyas Iyer dominated the rest of the innings with his silken smooth batting as he scythed the opposition attack with seven fours and half a dozen sixes. (Photo | PTI)
 

Kohli and Padikkal make Bangalore’s 8-wicket win over Rajasthan a breeze

Twenty-year-old Padikkal’s fluent 63 and Kohli’s first half century this season carried Bangalore to 158-2 in 19.1 overs in a well-measured run-chase under hot and humid conditions. (Photo | PTI)
 

Kohli says RCB’s encouraging performances gave him time to find his own form

Kohli struck 72 not out off 53 balls to lead RCB to an easy eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals for their third win from four matches. He had scored 14, 1, 3 in the earlier matches. (Photo | PTI - edited)
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs RAJ Match 15, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS RR Match 15, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Assam villagers lynch woman over witchcraft; also kill man who confronted them

Representation image

Three killed in police firing at KG Halli after mob goes on a rampage in Bengaluru

A mob in front of the Pulikeshi Nagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's residence. — DC photo

Rhea in no hurry to apply for bail: Lawyer

Rhea Chakraborty outside the NCB office in Mumbai. — PTI photo

Terror accused planned radical camp in guise of Madrasa: NIA

Suspected al-Qaeda terrorists being produced at a city court for transit remand, in Kolkata. — PTI photo

Forensic report confirms Hathras woman was not raped: UP police

Members of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) stage a protest against the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped two weeks ago in Hathras, in Bengaluru. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham