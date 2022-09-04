  
Maternal aunt beats 10-yr-old boy to death in Andhra Pradesh

The relatives from the adjacent house rushed to the spot and shifted the boy to a government hospital. Ayan died at the hospital. — Representational Image/By Arrangement
ANANTAPUR: In a heinous act, a 10-year-old boy was beaten to death by his maternal aunt in YSR district on Sunday. The boy’s parents who went to Saudi Arabia for work had left him with the woman a while ago. 

Police said the parents of the boy were K Sivaiah and Bhagyamma of Om Santhi Nagar in Kadapa.

On Sunday, Ayan was playing while his paternal aunt beat him up severely and also placed a hot iron rod on his thigh. Ayan suffered serious injuries and fell unconscious.

The relatives from the adjacent house rushed to the spot and shifted the boy to a government hospital. 

Ayan died at the hospital. The maternal aunt and uncle fled the area soon after the incident. Kadapa police registered a case against the accused and launched a hunt to nab them. 

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


