Bridegroom flees from venue after seeing first wife

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Sep 4, 2022, 2:08 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2022, 7:13 am IST
Syed Nazeer during his marriage reception, in Hyderabad on Saturday. — DC Image
 Syed Nazeer during his marriage reception, in Hyderabad on Saturday. — DC Image

Hyderabad: A bridegroom who was hosting a reception after his wedding on Friday night disappeared from the dais, leaving his bride behind. The incident occurred in Moinnagh of Madannapet on Friday evening.

The bridegroom, Syed Nazeer (Khaleel), was marrying for the second time without informing his first wife. He fled from the venue as soon he saw his first wife, accompanied by some policemen, entering the hall.

According to Madannapet police on Saturday, they were still unsure of the whereabouts of Nazeer.

Nazeer’s first wife, Dr Sana Samreen, said she had learnt of what he was doing without her consent and that he was hosting a reception. She rushed to the spot with her brother Abdul Waheed and officials from Santoshnagar police station.

Nazeer, who was on the stage, panicked when he saw them and escaped through the rear entrance.

“My sister married Nazeer soon after he came from New Zealand in 2019. During the Covid-19 lockdown, he was stuck here and we took care of his expenses. However, he demanded `15 lakh which we could not pay. He then began keeping away from my sister,” Waheed told Deccan Chronicle.

“I am a doctor. During the second wave of Covid-19, I served Nazeer’s uncle who was Covid positive and gave most of my savings to him during the lockdown,” Dr, Samreen said.

She said that around 15 months ago, she had filed a complaint against her husband after she had enough of his harassment for additional money and the couple (they have 22-month son) was counselled at the women police station.

Following Friday’s incident, Samreen lodged a written complaint with Santoshnagar police and the case was transferred to Madannapet police, M. Narsimha, assistant SI said.

