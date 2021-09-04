Nation Current Affairs 04 Sep 2021 NIA seeks 2 weeks to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NIA seeks 2 weeks to file ‘almost ready’ reply in Elgar case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAHAB ANSARI
Published Sep 4, 2021, 1:22 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2021, 6:32 am IST
AG Anil Singh told the bench that the NIA’s reply was “almost ready” and sought an additional two weeks’ time to submit it in the court
Status : Published Added By : Tulasi Added On : 04 Sep 2021 01:22:21 Modified By : Tulasi Modified On : 04 Sep 2021 01:22:21 Story Type Required Source Required Byline Optional Shahab Ansari× No Photo Title Required 21 Characters Remaining URL(Alias) Required nation/crime/040921/nia-seeks-2-weeks-to-file-almost-ready-reply-in-elgar-case.html Live URL :https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/crime/040921/nia-seeks-2-weeks-to-file-almost-ready-reply-in-elgar-case.html Strap Required 7 Characters Remaining Human rights activist Sudha Bharadwaj after being arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence. (PTI file photo)
  Status : Published Added By : Tulasi Added On : 04 Sep 2021 01:22:21 Modified By : Tulasi Modified On : 04 Sep 2021 01:22:21 Story Type Required Source Required Byline Optional Shahab Ansari× No Photo Title Required 21 Characters Remaining URL(Alias) Required nation/crime/040921/nia-seeks-2-weeks-to-file-almost-ready-reply-in-elgar-case.html Live URL :https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/crime/040921/nia-seeks-2-weeks-to-file-almost-ready-reply-in-elgar-case.html Strap Required 7 Characters Remaining Human rights activist Sudha Bharadwaj after being arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence. (PTI file photo)

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday sought two weeks’ time to reply to the petitions filed by jailed activists Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha seeking cloned copies of the electronic devices seized from them by investigators. The NIA told the Bombay High Court that it will not press the special court to proceed with the framing of charges in the case till the next hearing on pending petitions.

Bharadwaj and Navlakha, both accused in the Elgar Parishad case, had approached the High Court last month seeking such copies. While hearing the petitions the HC on August 20, had directed the NIA to file its reply over it and had posted the matter on September 3.

 

On Friday when the matter came up for hearing before a division bench of Justice S.S. Shinde and Justice N.J. Jamadar, the Additional Solicitor General (AG) Anil Singh sought more time to comply with the court order. He told the bench that the NIA’s reply was “almost ready” and sought an additional two weeks’ time to submit it in the court.

He also assured the court that the agency will continue with its oral statement made on the last date that charges in the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case will not be framed before the special NIA court in the city until the next date before the high court on the above pleas. Following this the bench granted the central probe agency additional time.

 

The special NIA court had scheduled for matter for framing of charges on August 23, after the agency submitted draft charges before the court last month.

However, before charges were framed Bharadwaj, Navlakha and some other co-accused in the case sought clone copies of the electronic devices before framing of charges. The accused had at the time urged the special court to defer the framing of charges till their applications for clone copies were disposed of. However, the special court refused to defer the framing of charges on their plea following which Bharadwaj and Navlakha approached the high court with the same prayer.

 

On Friday, their counsel Yug Chaudhry told the bench that there existed some confusion on which electronic devices had been seized by the NIA from the accused and which copies should be handed over to them. He said the NIA must clarify the same in its reply. 

ASG Singh however, said the Central agency would follow its own discretion in filing the reply and not the suggestion made by the petitioners.

After hearing arguments the court granted time to NIA and deferred hearing on petition till September 24.The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a 10,000-pages charge sheet in connection with the Ambani bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case. In the chargesheet, 10 persons including dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Waze, his associates policemen Riyazuddin Kazi, Sunil Mane and Waze’s mentor Pradeep Sharma have been charged in connection with industrialist Mukesh Ambani bomb scare, theft of the SUV in which explosives were found and murder of Thane based businessman Mansukh Hiren case. The chargesheet would be handed over to the accused after completing formalities.

 

The NIA has charged all the accused for criminal conspiracy, abduction, murder, destruction of evidence, extortion, forgery, criminal intimidation etc under relevant sections of IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substance Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Others chargesheeted are cricket bookie Naresh Ramniklal Gor, convicted police constable Vinayak Balasaheb Shinde alias Vinay, Santosh Atmaram Shelar, Anand Pandurang Jadhav, Satish Tirupati Mothkuri alias Tanni alias Vicky baba and Manish Vasantbhai Soni.

According to the NIA, incriminating evidences came to fore during the investigation about involvement of chargesheeted accused in various stages of conspiracy such as theft of Mahindra Scorpio vehicle, placing explosive laden vehicle near Mr Ambani’s house in Mumbai and Hire’'s murder.

 

According to sources, the agency has recorded statements of some of the accused before magistrate under section 164 of CrPc, which can be used as evidence in the court. There are many panchnamas of various spots and also electronic evidence against the accused.

Hiren was in possession of the Scorpio in which explosives were found stuffed near Ambani's residence. According to the probe agency he was killed because the accused believed he was the weakest link in the case.

According to the NIA, Shelar and Jadhav parked the explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in South Mumbai. At the time of their arrest, the agency had claimed that Mothkuri and Soni had allegedly murdered Hiren with the help of two others in a Red Tavera Car.

 

Kazi was arrested on the charge that he collected evidences like Digital Video Recorder (DVR) from the housing society where Waze lived and he also collected fake number plates of cars used in both the crimes i.e. parking of explosives-laden vehicle near Ambani's residence and murder of Hiren and all these evidences where tampered with.

Police inspector Sunil Mane was heading Unit 12 of the Mumbai crime branch at the time of his arrest and NIA alleged that he was part of the conspiracy to kill Hiren. The NIA has claimed that Sharma too was part of the conspiracy.

 

...
Tags: nia, elgar case, sudha bharadwaj and gautam navlakha, additional solicitor general (ag) anil singh, mukesh ambani bomb scare, shelar and jadhav, antilla
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Horoscope 04 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The Jagananna Vasanthi Deevena provides for payment of Rs 10,000 per person to ITI students, Rs 15,000 to polytechnic students and Rs 20,000 for other degree and above courses per year to eligible students for food and hostel expenses. — DC file photo

HC orders AP to credit Jagananna Vidya Deevena amount directly to college accounts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

India-Russia pact to build ships, PM Modi hails 'great friend' Putin

Minister S Angara seeing the demo at the fishing boat. (DC Photo)

Karnataka govt to assist fishermen in installing compact desalination units in boats

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao. (DC file photo)

KTR to hold meet on party committees under GHMC on Sept. 7



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian Army, Navy, Air Force sign deal for inducting DRDO-developed anti-drone system

Indian armed forces have provided consistent support and have led in the joint development of the anti-drone system with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and BEL. (Photo: AFP)

Scindia seeks KCR’s help in airports expansion in Telangana

Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo:PTI)

Kerala facing vaccine shortage, asked Centre for more doses: Health Minister

A total of 2,94,87,970 people have received either the first dose or both doses of vaccine. (Photo: AP)

India-Russia pact to build ships, PM Modi hails 'great friend' Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Justice Manjula Chellur to oversee SIT probe on post-poll violence in Bengal

Manjula Chellur (Image credit: livelaw.in)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->