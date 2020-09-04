Kerala secretary son’s alleged links with Bengaluru drug racket puts CPM in the dock

The CPM-led LDF government which has been entangled in a series of controversies over the recent gold smuggling case is now facing another trouble. Alleged links of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan with the Bengaluru drug racket has put the party in a fix.

Controversies are not new to Bineesh who had faced charges of financial fraud and cheating in the past. Mohammad Anoop, one of the masterminds of the celebrity drug supply racket arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) revealed his friendship with Bineesh who gave him financial assistance to start a restaurant in Bengaluru.

Bineesh, while responding to the drug peddler’s statement, confirmed that he knows Anoop for years and provided him financial assistance too. But the CPM leader’s son told TV channels that he was unaware of Anoop’s drug deal and denied having any links with the racket. “He used to book hotel room whenever I visited Bangalore and I have given Rs.6 lakhs to him for his hotel business,” he said.

It was Youth wing general secretary of Indian Union Muslim League P.K Firoz who levelled allegations against Bineesh during a press conference. He also alleged few young artists from Malayalam film industry too had links to the drug racket.

Anoop was caught in Bengaluru along with two other members of the gang including Anika D, a TV serial actress and Rijesh Raveendran. The NCB raided their places and seized MDMA pills (methylenedioxy- methamphetamine) known as party drug and cash, according to reports by regional media.

There are reports that Anikha’s diary has the names of several Kannada actors who are her clients. The serial actress, who has close links with many actors and film personalities, used to distribute drugs to the celebrities, regional media reports, quoting NCB officials.

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi summoned

Soon after the three member gang was caught, the Bengaluru police summoned actress Ragini Dwivedi to appear before the Central Crime Branch (CCB). She was summoned based on a list of celebrities submitted by filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh who are allegedly using synthetic drugs.

The CCB has also intensified checks on vehicles including public transport following reports on inter-state drug racket, reports added.

Meanwhile, Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala asked chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to order a comprehensive probe into the drug racket and the alleged links with Bineesh.

BJP state president K Surendran has also sought a probe into the allegations against Kodiyer’s son.