161st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,694,878

61,822

Recovered

2,840,040

61,968

Deaths

65,469

810

Maharashtra79254157355924583 Andhra Pradesh4347713305263969 Tamil Nadu4280413681417323 Karnataka3424232494675702 Uttar Pradesh2304141721403486 Delhi1747481556784444 West Bengal1627781309523176 Bihar136337119572694 Telangana12769795162836 Assam10904185459306 Odisha10656177286556 Gujarat96435778823020 Rajasthan82363669291062 Kerala7538551538295 Haryana6473252672689 Madhya Pradesh63965486571394 Punjab53992370271453 Jharkhand4165627143417 Jammu and Kashmir3769829015703 Chhatisgarh3150316989277 Uttarakhand1982713608269 Goa1741813577192 Puducherry144119334228 Tripura125137654113 Manipur6252433028 Himachal Pradesh6116447337 Chandigarh4346243156 Arunachal Pradesh411228857 Nagaland395030588 Meghalaya2368116210 Sikkim165212253 Mizoram10125890
Nation Crime 04 Sep 2020 Kerala secretary son ...
Nation, Crime

Kerala secretary son’s alleged links with Bengaluru drug racket puts CPM in the dock

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | SMITHA N
Published Sep 4, 2020, 12:25 pm IST
Updated Sep 4, 2020, 12:25 pm IST
Controversies are not new to Bineesh who had faced charges of financial fraud and cheating in the past
Binesh Kodiyeri (DC file photo)
 Binesh Kodiyeri (DC file photo)

The CPM-led LDF government which has been entangled in a series of controversies over the recent gold smuggling case is now facing another trouble. Alleged links of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan with the Bengaluru drug racket has put the party in a fix.

Controversies are not new to Bineesh who had faced charges of financial fraud and cheating in the past. Mohammad Anoop, one of the masterminds of the celebrity drug supply racket arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) revealed his friendship with Bineesh who gave him financial assistance to start a restaurant in Bengaluru.

 

Bineesh, while responding to the drug peddler’s statement, confirmed that he knows Anoop for years and provided him financial assistance too. But the CPM leader’s son told TV channels that he was unaware of Anoop’s drug deal and denied having any links with the racket. “He used to book hotel room whenever I visited Bangalore and I have given Rs.6 lakhs to him for his hotel business,” he said.

It was Youth wing general secretary of Indian Union Muslim League P.K Firoz who levelled allegations against Bineesh during a press conference. He also alleged few young artists from Malayalam film industry too had links to the drug racket.

 

Anoop was caught in Bengaluru along with two other members of the gang including Anika D, a TV serial actress and Rijesh Raveendran. The NCB raided their places and seized MDMA pills (methylenedioxy- methamphetamine) known as party drug and cash, according to reports by regional media.

There are reports that Anikha’s diary has the names of several Kannada actors who are her clients. The serial actress, who has close links with many actors and film personalities, used to distribute drugs to the celebrities, regional media reports, quoting NCB officials.

 

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi summoned

Soon after the three member gang was caught, the Bengaluru police summoned actress Ragini Dwivedi to appear before the Central Crime Branch (CCB). She was summoned based on a list of celebrities submitted by filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh who are allegedly using synthetic drugs.

The CCB has also intensified checks on vehicles including public transport following reports on inter-state drug racket, reports added.

Meanwhile, Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala asked chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to order a comprehensive probe into the drug racket and the alleged links with Bineesh.

 

BJP state president K Surendran has also sought a probe into the allegations against Kodiyer’s son.

...
Tags: cpm, bineesh kodiyeri, kerala ldf government, sandalwood drug scandal
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

CBSE opposes in SC plea for postponement of compartment exams for 12th class. (AP Photo)

Class 12 compartment exam likely to be held by September end: CBSC tells SC

Representational

Kerala junior doctors threaten to quit over non-payment of salaries, pay cuts

Students flout all social distancing norms as they gather outside an exam centre in Hyderabad. — Deepak Deshpande photo

SoP violations at JEE exam centres worry students

Representational file image

Chennai Metro Rail to start chugging from Monday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

China keeping a close eye on multi-agency probe against 2 Chinese nationals

There is nothing to indicate that the arrests may have figured during the back channel talks between India and China

3 jackals killed with explosive laced chicken meat

Three jackal carcasses found in the fields by forest rangers in Chitradurga district.

Man undergoing coronavirus treatment dies by suicide in Hyderabad hospital

Representational image.

Hyderabad rape victim alleges man who encouraged her to file police case was rapist

Representational image.

Arrested Chinese national says he's only a translator but resume says CEO

Indian investigators are probing the dealings of a Chinese nationals with links to the gaming industry.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham