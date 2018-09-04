search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

In MP, 30-yr-old man rapes mother as his 7-yr-old son watches

PTI
Published Sep 4, 2018, 7:49 pm IST
Updated Sep 4, 2018, 7:49 pm IST
The accused has been living with his parents since his wife left him two years ago, police said.
The incident occurred on September 2 when the woman was asleep in her house in the village, while her differently-abled husband was away, a police official said. (Representational Image | AFP)
 The incident occurred on September 2 when the woman was asleep in her house in the village, while her differently-abled husband was away, a police official said. (Representational Image | AFP)

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her 30-year-old son at their residence in Surani village in Barwani district, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been arrested.

 

The incident occurred on September 2 when the woman was asleep in her house in the village, while her differently-abled husband was away, a police official said.

"The accused, who lives with his parents along with his three children, tried to force himself on his mother and when she resisted he put a sickle to her neck and raped her," said Sendhwa (Rural) police station in-charge Dinesh Chouhan.

The accused has been living with his parents since his wife left him two years ago, he said.

Chouhan said the seven-year-old son of the accused watched the incident, but kept mum out of fear.

The woman somehow managed to free herself from the clutches of her son and ran to a nearby farmland along with her three grand-children, Chouhan added.

She narrated her ordeal to her relatives the next day who approached the police.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Tags: crime, rape, woman raped, man rapes mother
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are the most popular tactics people apply to avoid cheating in relationships

Most people opted for relationship enhancement which involved going for dates and having more sex (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Kalank: Exes Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt came face-to-face; here’s what happened next

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt were both heartthrobs of that generation and were known for their looks.
 

Here's how garlic can be used to remove a stubborn splinter

Garlic can also help people with diabetes and dandruff (Photo: AFP)
 

2 Tests, 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is: Schedule, dates and venues of India-West Indies series

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) announce the schedule for the forthcoming home series against West Indies set to be played from October 4 to November 11, 2018. India will play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs & 3 T20Is during this tenure," said BCCI. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sourav Ganguly: India will keep losing away if Ravi Shastri, Bangar aren't answerable

With Virat Kohli and co coming under-fire after another away Test series loss, Sourav Ganguly has raised questions over the teams batting ability. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Chetan Bhagat's movie-style video for his new book, The Girl in Room 105

This is the first title of the six-book global deal that Amazon Publishing announced with Chetan Bhagat in April this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Caught on CCTV: Retired cop beaten to death in Allahabad, locals watched

Helpless Khan is left sitting against the wall, critically wounded, as the men escape. (Photo: Scrrengrab | ANI)

Bengaluru: 29-year-old rowdy hacked to death

The police said that prima facie, it appeared to be a case of old rivalry. Gurumurthy, a resident of Chikkagollarahatti and a diploma course dropout, was involved in several robbery and murder cases. He was arrested by the Kamakshipalya police on charges of dacoity and was released from jail on bail just a few days ago.

Chain-snatcher shot by Banasawadi police, arrested

Syed Suhail being treated at Bowring hospital after he was shot in the leg by the police, on Monday. (Photo:DC)

Vijayawada: Groom spies on bride, she files a complaint

In the midnight of Sunday, high tension was created at Thotlavalluru police station of Krishna district. An engaged couple scheduled for marriage divided because of the groom's spying on the bride and suspecting her character.

Nigerian is kingpin of drug cartel in Hyderabad

Vtindn Guessan Yves
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham