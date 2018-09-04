search on deccanchronicle.com
16-yr-old lynched on theft suspicion in Delhi, 3 arrested

PTI
Published Sep 4, 2018, 8:29 pm IST
Updated Sep 4, 2018, 8:29 pm IST
Police said the 16-year-old boy had entered a house to steal valuables, but was caught by the owner and beaten to death by some locals.
Three of the accused have been arrested while three others are absconding, the police official said. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: A teenager who had entered a house to allegedly steal valuables, was lynched by locals in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur in the early hours of Tuesday, following which three people were arrested, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Aslam Khan said the 16-year-old boy had entered a house to steal valuables, but was caught by the owner and beaten to death by some locals.

 

A case has been registered at the Bhalaswa Dairy police station in this regard.

Three of the accused have been arrested while three others are absconding, the police official said.

