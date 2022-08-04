Prime accused in JH rape case gets bail

Granting bail, the court stated that Malik should give attendance before the Investigation Officer twice a month (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The prime accused in the Jubilee Hills gang-rape case was granted conditional bail by the Nampally criminal court here on Wednesday. Saduddin Malik’s counsel argued that the charge-sheet had been filed and the five juvenile accused had already got bail.

Granting bail, the court stated that Malik should give attendance before the Investigation Officer (IO) twice a month, respond whenever required and should not leave the city without prior information, police sources said.

Malik was arrested in the first week of June from his hideout in the city outskirts.

Meanwhile, parents of the victim, the minor, lodged a complaint with the women's security department that photos and videos related to the gruesome incident were posted on social media. They demanded that they should be removed immediately. The women's security department transferred the case to the cybercrime cell, police sources revealed.

Cybercrime police registered a case under the Juvenile Justice Act and are investigating.