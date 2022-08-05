Jubilee Hills gang-rape: Accused juvenile being sent abroad

All the accused were arrested from their separate hideouts and remanded to judicial custody. (Representative Image)

Hyderabad: One of the juveniles in the Jubilee hills minor’s gang-rape who received bail recently is reportedly being sent abroad. His parents are keen on sending him abroad for further studies, it is alleged. They have warned him against meeting or speaking to the other accused.

On May 28, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a car by five juveniles and one Mohamad Saduddin Malik. Three days later on May 31, the victim lodged a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police, against the accused.

All the accused were arrested from their separate hideouts and remanded to judicial custody. All five were granted conditional bail.

Sources revealed that the juvenile’s parents took away their mobile phones so that they do not interact with outsiders. The contact list of the phone has been deleted, the sources said.