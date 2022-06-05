Nation Crime 04 Jun 2022 Minor’s rape c ...
Minor’s rape case fallout of ‘gang rivalry’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Jun 5, 2022, 12:23 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2022, 7:44 am IST
In their attempt to outwit each other during the summer vacation, each group tried its best to embarrass the other
 Things went out of hand when the rivalry led to a violent clash, and the issue landed at a police station. (Representational Image/ DC)

Hyderabad: In what is believed to be the fallout of gang rivalry involving youngsters, the accused including the minors in the Jubilee Hills minor’s gangrape case were part of a friends circle till recently. In their attempt to outwit each other during the summer vacation, each group tried its best to embarrass the other.

According to sources close to one of the juvenile accused, these ‘friends-turned-foes’ used to hang out together before differences emerged within the group. Things went out of hand when the rivalry led to a violent clash, and the issue landed at a police station.

 

They were let off after the police warned them, and owing to the fact that they were underaged. “The group leaders were boastful of their possessions including girl friends. Their ego clash continued till the day they met at the pub in Jubilee Hills,” said the source.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the father of one of the juvenile accused said that he was cooperating with the police in the investigation, but the way their identity was being flashed in the media was traumatising his family. “I generally never let my kid go to these kinds of places (pub). On that day I gave a nod only after being assured it was a non-alcoholic pub. Let the police do their investigation and we are extending complete cooperation, but the political involvement and media trial are distressing,” he said.

 

Tags: jubilee hills gangrape case
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


