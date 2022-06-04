Minor girl rape case: BJP demands arrest of accused

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the Jubilee Hills police station premises on Friday evening where BJP activists staged a protest to demand the arrest of the accused in the minor girl’s rape case. They alleged that the police were trying to hush up the incident to safeguard the kin of TRS and MIM leaders.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay said that he strongly condemned the heinous gangrape of a minor. “The incident reportedly involves ruling party allies. Is KCR waiting for Owaisi's permission to act against the perpetrators,” he asked.

“Women are not even safe in posh areas like Jubilee Hills, which speaks a lot about state of affairs. What is the use of CCTV cameras when they can't nab the accused immediately? Why didn't the police act immediately when the incident happened? What caused the delay and who are they shielding? The police should reveal full details of the accused publicly instead of playing hide and seek,” Sanjay said.

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan said that the Telangana police had not taken action in the rape case as children of influential politicians from the TRS and MIM are involved. “It is disheartening that this grievous incident occurred in the heart of Hyderabad. We demand that the Telangana police arrest all of the accused, else the Congress will launch a mass agitation if the police attempt to save the guilty just because they are from influential political families,” he said.

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao took to Twitter and expressed shock and outrage at the incident. Rama Rao requested home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Director-General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy and city police commissioner C.V. Anand to take immediate and stern action.

“Outraged & shocked with the news of the rape of a minor in Hyderabad…,” he said in the Tweet, “Please don’t spare anyone involved irrespective of their status or (political) affiliation (sic).”

Responding to his Tweet, home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali said, “It is a ghastly incident. Strong action will be taken against all the offenders, irrespective of their background.” He said the DGP and the police commissioner had been directed to arrest all the accused at the earliest and take strong action as per law.

Later in the night, police stalled former Union minister Renuka Chowdary, Mahila Congress state president Sunitha Rao, NSUI state president Balmuri Venkat at the Minister's quarters during a protest. Renuka Chowdary tried to meet home minister Mahmood Ali, but police prevented her.

She argued with police and expressed anger over the delay in the arrest of the accused. Congress leaders alleged that the sons of TRS and MIM leaders were involved in the rape case and the police had delayed the investigation to help them. AICC Telangana incharge Manickam Tagore demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.