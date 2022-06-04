Nation Other News 04 Jun 2022 Grief strikes Ghode ...
Nation, In Other News

Grief strikes Ghode ki Khabar as news of mishap spreads

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 4, 2022, 6:12 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2022, 7:51 am IST
After the news broke about the accident, several family members headed to Kalaburagi
HYDERABAD: A pall of gloom descended on Ghode ki Khabar in the Old City, after news spread that Shiva Kumar (35), his wife Ravali (30) and son Deekshit (9) had died in a bus accident while on their way back from Goa, besides four of their relatives from Risala Bazaar, Bolaram.    

They were among the 29 members who went to celebrate the birthday of six-year-old Kushi, daughter of Arjun Kumar of Risala Bazaar, both of whom died in the mishap. The birthday party left on May 29 from Suchitra, Kompally.

 

After the news broke about the accident, several family members headed to Kalaburagi. Pawan, one of the relatives who reached Kalaburagi, said, “Seven persons died. Some others are seriously injured, while others have minor injuries. They belonged to Ghode ki Khabar and Risala Bazaar.”

Some relatives recalled how they had regular interaction with the party members during their trip. “They were planning to book another travels bus but at the last moment they decided to book the Orange Travels bus,” said Manoj, a close relative of Arjun Kumar.

 

“They had been planning the trip for about 20 days. They had regular get-togethers but this time they had decided to go Goa,” Manoj said.

Earlier in the the day, animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav was scheduled to meet the family members but cancelled after many of them left for Kalaburagi.

Tags: ghode ki khabar, accident at kalaburagi, goa trip turns tragic
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


