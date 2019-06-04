5 men rape 30-year-old woman in Rajasthan, uploads video on social media

A 30-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by five men in Rajasthan's Pali district and the video of the crime uploaded on social media, police said on Monday. (Representational Image)

Four of the five accused were arrested on Monday, a day after the woman filed a complaint alleging that the five had raped her on May 26 when she was on way to a temple with a friend. The accused also made a video of the crime.

A case was registered against the five accused on Sunday for gangrape, wrongful restraint, thrashing and molestation and other relevant sections of the IPC, Industrial Area police station in-charge Kishor Singh Bhati said.

He said acting on the complaint four accused Jitendra Bhaat, 20, Govind Bhaat, 20, Dinesh Bhaat, 24 and Mahendra Bhaat, 22 were arrested on Monday whereas the fifth accused Sanjay Bhaat is missing.

The accused will be presented before a court after interrogation. The woman has been sent for medical examination, Bhati said.

The woman's husband works as a labourer.