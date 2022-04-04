Nation Crime 04 Apr 2022 Anger, threats .... ...
Nation, Crime

Anger, threats .... party goers loudly procliam innocence

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Apr 4, 2022, 9:26 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2022, 9:54 am IST
Slam police highhandedness, deny taking drugs
People detained during the raid at the Banjara Hills police station in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo by arrangement)
 People detained during the raid at the Banjara Hills police station in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo by arrangement)

Hyderabad: Many of those found partying at Radisson Blu’s pub during the weekend are alleging that they were manhandled and treated rudely by the police who, they alleged, detained them without any reason.

Many of them are likely to file a human rights violation case against the police highhandedness.

 

Meanwhile, some customers confirmed the presence of actor Naga Babu’s daughter Niharika Konidela and Big Boss-Telugu winner Rahul Sipliguni.

According to eye-witnesses, who narrated the events to Deccan Chronicle whole, requesting anonymity, about 60 cops barged into the pub around 3 am and ‘raided’ the place for drugs. Those detained claimed that the cops took their numbers and Aadhaar card details and let them off.

“We were in a rude shock. Why should we be pulled up and kept for questioning in toilets without any rhyme or reason? We were held till about 6:30 am. We were told to leave after they collected our Aadhar details and phone numbers,” said a woman IT employee.

 

While some cops mentioned a drug-related raid, others mentioned that it was raided for being open beyond the permissible hours, said a businessman, adding “We are on the verge of filing a human rights violation case against the police.”

“I was out with two of my friends after a long time as the Covid cases have reduced and the mask compulsion was removed. I saw many girls being pushed around by women constables,” shared a resident of Marredpally. 

“I have been partying on weekends for a long time and never came across issues like this. Shouldn’t the cops deal with the manager or the owner for keeping the place open? I saw Niharika Konidela and Sipligunj, among others. They were at different tables partying. I definitely did not notice anything illegal happening,” said a techie.

 

...
Tags: radisson blu rave party, rave party customers to sue police, rave party customers aadhaar number taken
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Students undergo thermal screening and sanitise their hands at the entry gate of an examination centre to appear in the West Bengal Board of Higher Secondary Examination in Kolkata, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (PTI /Swapan Mahapatra)

Single-day rise in COVID-19 cases falls below 1,000 in India

This was done following a request from the 1,400 stall-holders who said they had to recoup their losses. (DC)

Annual Numaish extended by 6 days, to remain open till April 14

Minister for municipal administration Botsa Satyanarayana said that as of now, there is no reorganization of ZPs. (Facebook)

Current 13 ZPs to continue in 26 districts of AP

Banjara Hills police station (Image credit: Youtube)

Banjara Hills SHO suspended for negligence in curbing drug abuse



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

SC sets aside Punjab & Haryana HC order on 75 pc quota in private sector jobs

Supreme Court (PTI)

Birbhum victims badly beaten up before being burnt alive: Autopsy report

Forensic experts collect samples from the house of Sona Sheikh where seven people were burnt to death keeping captive in their room, allegedly for avenging the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, at Rampurhat in Birbhum district. (PTI)

Nitish Kumar faces attack, is hit on shoulder; man caught

The incident occurred when Nitish Kumar was trying to pay his respects to the statue of freedom fighter Shilbhadra Yaji, at a local hospital. (PTI)

FM defends time taken to file fraud complaint in ABG Shipyard

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

Drug export to Pakistan: 5 held in Telangana's Sangareddy

Tramadol is a prescription drug primarily used to relieve pain and is notorious for its use as a recreational drug.(Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->