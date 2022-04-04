Anger, threats .... party goers loudly procliam innocence

People detained during the raid at the Banjara Hills police station in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo by arrangement)

Hyderabad: Many of those found partying at Radisson Blu’s pub during the weekend are alleging that they were manhandled and treated rudely by the police who, they alleged, detained them without any reason.

Many of them are likely to file a human rights violation case against the police highhandedness.

Meanwhile, some customers confirmed the presence of actor Naga Babu’s daughter Niharika Konidela and Big Boss-Telugu winner Rahul Sipliguni.

According to eye-witnesses, who narrated the events to Deccan Chronicle whole, requesting anonymity, about 60 cops barged into the pub around 3 am and ‘raided’ the place for drugs. Those detained claimed that the cops took their numbers and Aadhaar card details and let them off.

“We were in a rude shock. Why should we be pulled up and kept for questioning in toilets without any rhyme or reason? We were held till about 6:30 am. We were told to leave after they collected our Aadhar details and phone numbers,” said a woman IT employee.

While some cops mentioned a drug-related raid, others mentioned that it was raided for being open beyond the permissible hours, said a businessman, adding “We are on the verge of filing a human rights violation case against the police.”

“I was out with two of my friends after a long time as the Covid cases have reduced and the mask compulsion was removed. I saw many girls being pushed around by women constables,” shared a resident of Marredpally.

“I have been partying on weekends for a long time and never came across issues like this. Shouldn’t the cops deal with the manager or the owner for keeping the place open? I saw Niharika Konidela and Sipligunj, among others. They were at different tables partying. I definitely did not notice anything illegal happening,” said a techie.