Key accused in actress assault case gets bail

PTI
Published Apr 4, 2022, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Apr 4, 2022, 1:29 pm IST
The Court granted relief to fourth accused Vijeesh, who was allegedly involved in the crime
Kerala High Court. (PTI)
 Kerala High Court. (PTI)

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday granted bail to a key accused in the 2017 actress assault case in which actor Dileep is also an accused.

The Court granted relief to fourth accused Vijeesh, who was allegedly involved in the crime.

 

Last week, the High Court had denied bail to Sunil N S also known as 'Pulsar Suni', who is the main accused in the case.

The actress-victim, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the 2017 case and police have arrested seven. Dileep was arrested subsequently and released on bail.

 

...
Tags: malayalam actor assault, malayalam actress assault, kerala high court
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


