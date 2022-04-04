Congress seeks SIT probe into drug case

Police conducted raids at Pudding and Mink Pub at Radisson Hotel in Banjara Hills during which family members of celebrities and political leaders were caught (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Demanding to form a special investigation team (SIT) comprising Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) officials to investigate into drug peddling in the state, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that a number of pubs were being run with direction of IT minister K. T. Rama Rao.

Following the police raids on Pudding and Mink Pub at Radisson Hotel in Road No.6, Banjara Hills during which family members of celebrities and political leaders were caught, Mahesh Kumar on Sunday alleged that after the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) came to power, drugs and liquor supply had been increased in the state and hundreds of youngsters were addicted to drugs.

"By placing the local inspector under suspension and serving a memo to the assistant commissioner of police, Banjara Hills, senior police officials have washed their hands and let off culprits in the drug peddling case. The government must form an SIT and investigate the drug peddling case," Mahesh Kumar Goud demanded.