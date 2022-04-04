Nation Crime 04 Apr 2022 Rave party: Cops con ...
Nation, Crime

Rave party: Cops confirm powder recovered is cocaine

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Apr 4, 2022, 2:21 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2022, 9:12 am IST
A team from the Hyderabad Clues Team assisting the officials who raided the place verified the potency of the drug
Entrance of P&M pub at Radison hotel, Banjara Hills where police conducted raids in the early hours on Sunday, (R. Pavan/DC)
HYDERABAD: The preliminary Clues Team report confirmed that the drug found during raids at the pub in Radisson Blu was cocaine but the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report would be required to legally log it in the records, said DCP of West Zone, Joel Davis. All the pubs would be under surveillance and the police would not tolerate any illegal activities or running pubs till late night, said the official.

A team from the Hyderabad Clues Team assisting the officials who raided the place verified the potency of the drug. "They were carrying a chemical analysis kit and confirmed the drug. However, that alone is not enough to legally log it in records as narcotics. Hence, we sent a sample to the FSL to ascertain the same," said the DCP.

 

"The ascertaining of the drug at the spot took a lot of time, hence the delay in the morning. The customers who were detained at the Banjara Hills police station got hyper and lost their cool but they should understand that we were following our protocol," said the official. 

When asked about the seizure of any other drugs, Davis said there was confusion about ganja but since the place used a lot of mint and other flavours for their mojito, they were dispelled.

The officials who raided the place recovered five packets of cocaine containing a gram of white powder each. No evidence of drug usage was found among the customers and they were duly let go in a few hours, the police said.

 

Meanwhile, the head of H-New (Hyderabad's Narcotics Enforcement Wing) Chakravarthy Gummi said the department was currently not involved in the further investigation of this case but would be helping and assisting the task force and the law and order police.

Tags: rave party drug cocaine, clues team confirms drug in pub, pub customers checked for cocaine, pudding and mink pub, radisson blue
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


