Banjara Hills SHO suspended for negligence in curbing drug abuse

Hyderabad: City police commissioner C.V. Anand on Sunday issued orders placing under suspension the Banjara Hills station officer officer (SHO) Shiva Chandra and and issued a charge memo to ACP, Banjara Hills, M. Sudarshan, for their negligence towards the control of narcotics in pubs and bars.

“The city police commissioner had previously given two memos to Shiva Chandra regarding his failure in control and collecting information about drugs, resulting in a failure of intelligence," said Joel Davis, deputy commissioner of police.

Following this, Commissioner’s Task Force inspector K. Nageshwar Rao was transferred to Banjara Hills in place of Shiva Chandra. Police commissioner Anand directed the Task Force deputy commissioner of police to immediately relieve Nageshwar Rao, a statement said.