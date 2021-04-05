Phone harassment of women worst in Hyderabad

According to statistics, SHE teams of Cyberabad received the highest number of petitions regarding phone harassment (70) followed by blackmailing and harassment (17) and stalking (15). (Representational Image/AFP)

HYDERABAD: The SHE teams of Cyberabad have received as many as 154 complaints last month. Almost half of them were about harassment by phone. Of the 154 cases, 68 were registered, including 15 criminal cases and 53 petty ones.

According to statistics, SHE teams of Cyberabad received the highest number of petitions regarding phone harassment (70) followed by blackmailing and harassment (17) and stalking (15). The other complaints were related to misbehaving, cheating and passing lewd comments.

In addition to that SHE teams conducted 591 decoy operations at various public places like bus stops, shopping malls, railway stations, tutorials and colleges. Around 66 persons were caught red-handed at public places. In night time decoy operations, they caught seven. All the miscreants were counseled, subsequently.

Some of the important cases include a decoy operation at Balajinagar bus stop, Kukatpally, where SHE teams nabbed a 60-year-old Venkateswar Rao while making indecent gestures to young girls and asking to come with him for a movie and dinner. A case was registered against him.

In another case when SHE teams were conducting an awareness programme in a school at Balanagar, a ninth standard girl opened up about the harassment she was facing from a relative. During lockdown when she went to her native place the accused took personal pictures and recently he came to the city and started harassing her while she was on her way to school. The SHE team Balanagar conducted decoy operation near her school, apprehended him and registered a case at Dundigal police station.

Cyberabad SHE Teams appealed to all women suffering from teasing, stalking or the likes to approach them by sending WhatsApp messages to 94906-17444.