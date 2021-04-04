Nation Crime 04 Apr 2021 ED attaches assets o ...
Nation, Crime

ED attaches assets of TMC leaders in Saradha case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 4, 2021, 4:36 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2021, 4:36 am IST
The Saradha group allegedly cheated thousands of depositors, promising abnormally high returns on investments in its illegal schemes
The ED is probing the money-laundering aspect of the alleged ponzi scam since April, 2013. (file photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets, worth several crores, belonging to Kunal Ghosh, former Rajya Sabha MP from Trinamul Congress (TMC), Lok Sabha MP Satabdi Roy and Debjani Mukherjee as part of its money-laundering probe into the Saradha chit fund case.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the ED said, “A provisional order for attachment of the movable and immovable properties has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Assets belong to Kunal Ghosh, former Rajya Sabha MP from TMC (CEO of Media Group Saradha), Satabdi Roy, Lok Sabha MP from TMC (brand ambassador in Saradha), and Debjani Mukherjee who is a director in Saradha Group of companies in Saradha chit fund case.” Assets worth Rs 600 crore have been attached in this case till now. The ED is probing the money-laundering aspect of the alleged ponzi scam since April, 2013.

 

The Saradha group allegedly cheated thousands of depositors, promising abnormally high returns on investments in its illegal schemes. Mr Ghosh, who is out on bail in the case, was suspended from the TMC in 2013 for alleged anti-party activities. Ghosh had earlier spent 34 months in jail and was in the custody of West Bengal Police and CBI. He was granted bail on October 5, 2016. The former TMC MP headed a TV channel and a daily, which was funded by the now-defunct Saradha group.

Several other leaders of TMC are under the scanner of the central investigation agencies, including ED, in the Saradha chit fund scam. The CBI has already summoned and questioned several TMC leaders in connection with the case. The CBI is also preparing to record the statements of several TMC leaders again in connection with the case.

 

Tags: enforcement directorate (ed) kunal ghosh, lok sabha mp satabdi roy, debjani mukherjee, money-laundering probe, saradha chit fund case


